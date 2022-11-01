“So disappointed”: DWTS fans are upset as Jordin Sparks was eliminated over Heidi D'Amelio and Vinny Guadagnino in Episode 8

Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) Season 31 aired Episode 8 on Monday, featuring celebrities showcasing their dance skills on "The Halloween Night" theme.

A total of nine wonderful performances took place, but one of the performers had to bid farewell in the end. As per the show’s format, one celebrity contestant and dance pro get eliminated every week.

This time, it was Jordin Sparks and dance pro Brandon Armstrong. They were sent home over Heidi D’Amelio and her partner Artem Chigvintsev. Fans were upset with the elimination result as they felt Jordin deserved to stay in the competition series.

Viewers also slammed Vinny Guadagnino for being in the safe zone while dancers like Jordin were eliminated.

bachelorette4ever @loverealitygame #DancingWiththeStars So disappointed, I know there’re fans out there but saving Vinny over Heidi and Jordan is not fair. He is not improving anymore, while others are. #DWTS So disappointed, I know there’re fans out there but saving Vinny over Heidi and Jordan is not fair. He is not improving anymore, while others are. #DWTS #DancingWiththeStars

Episode 8 elimination results disappoint fans

In the Halloween Night special, Jordin and Brandon showcased their Tango style to Oogie Boogie by Ed Ivory and Ken Page. The singer tried her level best to ace the dance form and successfully scored 36 out of 40 from the judge’s panel.

Despite a good performance, Jordin was in the bottom two, alongside Heidi D’Amelio and her partner Artem Chigvintsev. The latter couple were also impressive in DWTS Season 31 Episode 8 as they scored 37 out of 40.

Unfortunately, the bottom two pairs didn’t receive enough audience votes, and thus, were in the danger zone. Fans were disappointed with the elimination results as they felt Jordin was showing improvement in her dance skills. They felt she should not have been eliminated over Heidi. Many were also upset with Vinny Guadagnino being in the safe zone even after scoring only 30 out of 40.

Take a look at fans’ reaction on Episode 8 eliminations:

sage @frogaddy jordin should not have gone home….who is still voting for vinny and trevor like come on #DWTS jordin should not have gone home….who is still voting for vinny and trevor like come on #DWTS

Bella @notbellanoway Jordin being eliminated before Vinny is my 13th reason #DWTS Jordin being eliminated before Vinny is my 13th reason #DWTS

Kristin @itskristind Just got out of work and am going to watch #DWTS later. But I did see who got eliminated. Come on. No one should be surprised who Len saved. He pretty much admitted he would always pick Heidi if she was in the bottom two. Completely ridiculous, but true. So sad for Jordin. Just got out of work and am going to watch #DWTS later. But I did see who got eliminated. Come on. No one should be surprised who Len saved. He pretty much admitted he would always pick Heidi if she was in the bottom two. Completely ridiculous, but true. So sad for Jordin.

Blue @Blueeyes7_ @officialdwts who's voting for vinny omg! Jordan over him, I'm scared this is going to be another Bobby Bones smh #DWTS31 @officialdwts who's voting for vinny omg! Jordan over him, I'm scared this is going to be another Bobby Bones smh #DWTS31

AUSTIN CROSS @Austinnnn_15 Jordan being voted off before Vinny? And lost to Heidi? Are we watching the same dances week after week? #dwts Jordan being voted off before Vinny? And lost to Heidi? Are we watching the same dances week after week? #dwts

DWTS Season 31 Episode 8 scoreboard

Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) Season 31 Episode 8 started off with a group competition. To mark "The Halloween Night," two teams were created — Team Wicked and Team Scream.

From Team Wicked, Shangela, Gabby, Vinny, Jordin, Heidi, and their respective dance partners performed the Hocus Pocus 2 track, The Witches Are Back. From Team Scream, Wayne, Trevor, Daniel, Charli, and their respective dance pros showcased their dance skills to Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Heads Will Roll.

The first round went to Team Scream with score, 39 out of 40, while Team Wicked scored 33 out of 40. Post the group performances, the celebrity contestants delivered individual performances with their respective partners.

Take a look at the DWTS pairs’ dance styles, songs and scores:

1) Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: Jazz to Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift — 40/40 [perfect score]

2) Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas: Argentine Tango to Tanguera by Fabio Hager Sexteto — 39/40

3) Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: Contemporary to Ghost (Acoustic) by Justin Bieber — 39/40

4) Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten: Argentine Tango to Shivers by District 78 featuring Mikayla Lynn — 38/40

5) Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: Tango to I Wanna Be Your Slave by Måneskin — 37/40

6) Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: Contemporary to Halloween Theme by District 78 — 37/40

7) Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: Tango to Oogie Boogie by Ed Ivory and Ken Page — 36/40

8) Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Paso Doble to bury a friend by Billie Eilish — 34/40

9) Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: Paso Doble to Get Ghost by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit and A$AP Ferg — 30/40

The judges of DWTS Season 31 Episode 8 included Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman. While deciding who to save in the elimination round, Carrie and Len picked Heidi, and Derek and Bruno chose Jordin. As it was a tie, Len’s vote was counted twice, leading to Jordin’s elimination.

DWTS Season 31 airs new episodes every Monday on Disney+ at 8.00 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes