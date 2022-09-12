Is Jordin Sparks married? Singer’s relationship explored ahead of her DWTS debut

DWTS is poised to set the Disney+ stage on fire with an epic list of celebrities competing in the latest season of the long-running show. One of the celebrities participating in the race for the Mirrorball trophy is American Idol alum Jordin Sparks. She is being partnered up with pro-dancer Brandon Armstrong, who will help her work her feet.

The entire cast of Dancing with the Stars was announced on Good Morning America, which includes stars from different industries. The show will be hosted by Tyra Banks and former Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

After being on the ABC Network for three decades, DWTS Season 31 will premiere on Disney+ on September 19.

Who is the DWTS contestant Jordin Sparks married to?

Jordin Sparks has been rather open about her life on social media but chose to keep a lot of it hidden from the public eye initially. In 2017 when Jordin and her husband Dana Isaiah opened up to the world about being married, her fans were shocked.

Not only did the DWTS contestant announce her marriage, but she also revealed that the happy couple was expecting their third child. The two welcomed their son Dana Isaiah Jr. in 2018.

In an interview with People in 2020, she spoke about her husband and said:

"I don’t know if this is a surprising thing, but I do know in my bones it’s just total confirmation to me that he’s the person I’m supposed to be with."

She further said that he is “everything." Jordin also spoke about what an amazing father and human Dana is.

"He’s my best friend. It’s just really cool that we can do life together. I knew that he was it before, but confirmation has definitely been a beautiful thing."

In a conversation with Loni Love on The Real, the singer spoke about marriages in general and a little bit about her own. When asked why she married Dana, Sparks said that she married him because she felt ready.

"I married Dana because after I went through therapy and I really worked on myself-I cut myself off from dating and went celibate. And I just was like, ‘I have so much love in my life. The next person who comes into my life in that way needs to add so much more than I already have."

Jordin went on to say that he was the first man to see her with all her quirks and the “weird things.”

"He was the first person to see me and not have any preconceived notions about who I was."

She further added:

"He made me feel safe. He made me feel happy and comfortable."

The two have been married for five years and are happier than ever. Even though the DWTS contestant hopes their marriage will last forever, she wants Dana in her life "no matter what happens," even if they don’t end up together.

The American Idol alum is set to go on a new adventure and put on her dancing shoes. Other celebrities competing in DWTS include Daniel N Durant, Gabby Windey, Teresa Giudice, Chali D’Amelio, Vinny Guadagnino, Heidi D’Amelio, Shangela, Selma Blair, Trevor Donovan, Cheryl Ladd, Jason Lewis, Wayne Brady, Jessie James Decker, Joseph Baena, and Sam Champion.

