What time will Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) season 31 episode 8 air? Halloween night and more explored

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) season 31 is all set to air a brand new episode on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney+. The episode will feature contestant-professional choreographer pairs putting their best foot forward and dancing to tunes inspired by Halloween. With every episode, the competition gets stiffer and the contestants have to give it their all to keep themselves safe from elimination.

Season 31 of the reality dance competition has garnered more attention with every passing episode. While some contestants have gone on to become fan favorites with their incredible performances each week, others have etched their names in fans' hearts even after facing elimination. With nine pairs fighting for the ultimate title in the competition, only time will tell who stands victorious.

This installment of DWTS is hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribiero. The dance routines are judged by a panel of experts including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

DWTS season 31 episode 8 to feature new format

Episode 8 of DWTS will feature contestant-pro dancer pairs performing to the tunes of songs inspired by Halloween. This time, the series is trying something different. The remaining nine couples in the competition will be divided into two teams and the stars on the same team will receive the same score by the judges.

The team scores will be combined with scores from the contestants' individual Halloween Night performances from earlier in the episode. With this interesting format, it is sure to keep viewers hooked to the television screens and cheering for their favorite team.

Check out the teams and teammates below.

1) Team Wicked

DWTS Members - Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong, and Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten. Gabby's original partner Val Chmerkovskiy tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be able to perform this week.

Team Leader - Vinny Guadagnino

Dance Number - The Witches Are Back from Hocus Pocus 2

2) Team Scream

DWTS Members - Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart, and Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater.

Team Leader - Trevor Donovan

Dance Number - Heads Will Roll from Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Both teams are a good mix of pairs who have been at the top of their game, earning perfect scores in recent episodes, as well as contestant-pro dancer pairs who have been at the bottom of the scoreboard or have managed to stay in the middle. Viewers will have to tune in to see which team wins.

Check out the individual DWTS performance list below.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson – Contemporary to Halloween Theme by District 78

to Halloween Theme by District 78 Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas – Argentine Tango to Tanguera by Fabio Hager Sexteto

to Tanguera by Fabio Hager Sexteto Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev – Tango to I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE by Måneskin

to I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE by Måneskin Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – Contemporary to Ghost (Acoustic) by Justin Bieber

to Ghost (Acoustic) by Justin Bieber Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart – Paso Doble to bury a friend by Billie Eilish

to bury a friend by Billie Eilish Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki – Paso Doble to Get Ghost by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit & A$AP Ferg

to Get Ghost by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit & A$AP Ferg Shangela and Gleb Savchenko – Jazz to Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift

to Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong – Tango to Oogie Boogie’s Song by Ed Ivory & Ken Page

to Oogie Boogie’s Song by Ed Ivory & Ken Page Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten – Argentine Tango to Shivers by District 78 ft. Mikayla Lynn

Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) is getting interesting with each passing episode. The unique formats only make the competition tougher. With two rounds this week, it will be exciting to witness the contestants dance their hearts out to win.

Don't forget to tune in to DWTS this Monday on Disney+.

