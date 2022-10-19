"Shangela was cheated": Fans are left disappointed after Shangela and Gleb Savchenko loose the Dance Marathon on DWTS

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 31 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney+. This week, the reality dance competition aired a two-night episode that featured the contestant-choreographer pairs dancing to the Prom Night theme. While some did their absolute best and scored well, others missed out by a few numbers.

The first two-night event was called Stars Stories. While the previous episode saw dance routines inspired by the cast's most memorable year, the latest episode was based on Prom Night. By the end of the episode, Jessie James Decker and professional dancer Alan Bersten were crowned the Prom Night Queen and King, respectively.

Fans, however, felt that Shangela and Gleb Savchenko should have won the title, considering their performance was the best of the night. One tweeted:

Hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, DWTS has been extremely popular among viewers. While some contestants have gone on to become fan favorites, a few others have had emotional exits, saddening viewers.

This year's judging panel includes Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Fans slam DWTS for not crowning Gleb Savchenko and Shangela as Prom Night King and Queen

Shangela @itsSHANGELA Feeling every emotion still. A brand new show tonite so PLEASE VOTE. I luv y’all! #dwts “Dancing through the fire. Cuz I am a Champion and you’re gonna hear me ROAR.” I felt the world dancing along with me and Gleb last night. Thank you. Especially u MomFeeling every emotion still. A brand new show tonite so PLEASE VOTE. I luv y’all! #teamhalleloo “Dancing through the fire. Cuz I am a Champion and you’re gonna hear me ROAR.” I felt the world dancing along with me and Gleb last night. Thank you. Especially u Mom ❤️ Feeling every emotion still. A brand new show tonite so PLEASE VOTE. I luv y’all! #teamhalleloo #dwts https://t.co/GoW9WjF2wC

On tonight's episode of DWTS, Shangela and professional dance partner Gleb Savchenko danced to the tune of Waiting For Tonight by Jennifer Lopez. the judges were extremely impressed with their performance. However, they also pointed out a few missteps in the dance routine, and stated that the footwork could have been cleaner.

While Carie Ann, Derek Hough, and Bruno gave the pair a 9, Len gave them an 8, bringing their score to 35 out of 40. However, by the end of the night, when Alan Bersten and Jessie James Decker were crowned the Prom Night King and Queen, that left fans disappointed. Many had hoped that Shangela and Gleb would take home the title and took to social media to express their disappointment.

Check out what they have to say.

Samantha Perry @Sammy_Lynn_P Anybody else think Jessie James Decker won the dance marathon as a sympathy because she's been on the bottom? She is no way better than Shangela and Wayne. #DWTS Anybody else think Jessie James Decker won the dance marathon as a sympathy because she's been on the bottom? She is no way better than Shangela and Wayne. #DWTS

DarkGa @Henry92589880 Sorry but Shangela deserved that win far more than Jessie! #DWTS Sorry but Shangela deserved that win far more than Jessie! #DWTS

✖️Courtney✖️ @Courtneyw620 SHANGELA WAS ROBBED AND DANIEL BEING TAPPED FIRST HELLO?? #DWTS SHANGELA WAS ROBBED AND DANIEL BEING TAPPED FIRST HELLO?? #DWTS

Xena Peralta @xenaa_13 #DWTS If Jesse doesn't go home next week I swear to Christ. How tf was she not in the bottom two?? Shangela should've been prom queen tbfh If Jesse doesn't go home next week I swear to Christ. How tf was she not in the bottom two?? Shangela should've been prom queen tbfh 😒#DWTS

Kim Possible @KimIsabel_ Bruh, Jessie was just kicking her legs in the air the entire time. Shangela was actually dancing 🥴 #DWTS Bruh, Jessie was just kicking her legs in the air the entire time. Shangela was actually dancing 🥴 #DWTS

kaïa @coucoutudors CANT BELIEVE SHANGELA WAS ROBBED HERE TOO OMFG ARE YOU KIDDING SHE WAS CLEARLY THE BEST HERE #DWTS CANT BELIEVE SHANGELA WAS ROBBED HERE TOO OMFG ARE YOU KIDDING SHE WAS CLEARLY THE BEST HERE #DWTS

More details on performances and scores for DWTS Season 31 Episode 6

The Prom Night episode on DWTS saw some incredible performances by the remaining 11 pairs of contestants and their respective pro dancing partners.

Check out the list of performances and scores for the same. Wayne Brady and Gabby Windey were the two contestants who received a perfect score in the latest episode.

Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach: Cha Cha to Shut Up and Dance by WALK THE MOON - 32/40 Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson: Samba to It Takes Two by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock - 40/40 Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas: Jive to You Make My Dreams by Daryl Hall & John Oates - 38/40 Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev: Jazz routine to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper - 33/40 Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten: Viennese Waltz to Breakaway by Kelly Clarkson - 32/40 Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater: Jive to Basket Case by Green Day - 32/40 Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart: Cha Cha to SexyBack by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland - 32/40 Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki: Viennese Waltz to You and Me by Lifehouse - 28/40 Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko: Cha Cha to Waiting For Tonight by Jennifer Lopez - 35/40 Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong: Contemporary to No Air by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown - 35/40 Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy: Tango to Good Girls Go Bad by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester - 40/40

By the end of the DWTS episode, the contestant pairs had to participate in a dance marathon. They had to remain in their boxes and dance to the tunes of Hot Stuff by Donna Summer and Jump Juve An' Wail by Brian Setzer Orchestra.

While Jessie and Alan were crowned the winners, Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach were eliminated from the episode.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney+.

