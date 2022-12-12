How did Randy Fenoli and Mete Kobal meet? Relationship explored as 'Say Yes to the Dress' star gets engaged

Randy Fenoli and Mete Kobal recently got engaged in a ceremony at New York City’s Marmara Park Avenue hotel, attended by their family members and close friends.

The Say Yes to the Dress host invited his longtime partner for dinner on the spot and surprised him with a proposal where he went down on one knee. Fenoli also posted moments from the big day on his social media account and announced that they are now engaged. The newly engaged couple also flaunted their engagement rings on camera.

Randy posted a few more pictures from his engagement on his Instagram Story which showed him and Mete dancing together. The event was planned by Marcy Blum, who was assisted by Mixed Greens Event Designs.

Randy Fenoli and Mete Kobal's relationship timeline

Randy and Mete first met at Marmara earlier this year and started dating after some time. Following that, the duo have been spotted together on different occasions.

While speaking to People, Randy Fenoli said that he was happy with his life since he had a successful career on television and had a family. However, he said that things changed for him when he met Mete Kobal.

Randy Fenoli and Mete Kobal are now planning their wedding (Image via randyfenoli/Instagram)

The Randy to the Rescue star stated that he is now planning his marriage with Kobal and the two have made their choices on what they will wear on the big day.

Fenoli hinted that it might be a destination wedding since he likes the Princess Cruise Lines that ends in Istanbul after it goes through Greece and Italy. Randy continued:

“And I’m thinking that might be something where we might do a little ceremony in maybe Italy or on the ship or something and then we’ll get to Istanbul. We can disembark and do a reception for all of his friends over there and his family.”

Speaking about the engagement, Fenoli said that he planned to make it a special day that they will remember forever. He contacted Kobal’s friends and they joined the duo during their engagement through Zoom.

Mete Kobal was a bartender and bar manager

Detailed information about Mete Kobal’s life has not yet been revealed. It has been confirmed that he was working as a bar manager at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel where Randy Fenoli proposed to him. However, it remains unknown if he is still employed at the same location.

Kobal, who also has a YouTube channel, is active on Instagram with around 35,100 followers. His bio states that he is specifically interested in dogs, books, music, and photography.

Mete’s social media posts mostly feature him posing in different outfits at various events. His pet dog also appears frequently in his posts and several pictures of him with Fenoli are also available on his feed.

As of writing this article, neither Randy nor Mete had announced the date of their wedding.

