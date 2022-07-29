When did MrBeast start his YouTube channel? Growth explored as YouTuber hits 100 million subscribers

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has become the fifth YouTuber to cross 100 million subscribers on the platform. Donaldson, who started his YouTube channel in 2012, reached the milestone on July 28, 2022 and became the highest subscribed individual after PewDiePie.

The creator live streamed the moment on his YouTube channel and shared his joy by saying:

"100 million means so much. I’ve been making videos since I was 11 years old. This number in a way represents everything I’ve ever done in my life and I’m so grateful to everyone who’s ever watched a video. I hope to do YouTube until the day I die.”

MrBeast is known for his big-budget videos with exuberant tasks and philanthropic nature.

MrBeast started his YouTube journey in 2012

Donaldson started his YouTube journey in 2012 when he was around the age of 14. Initially, his channel was called MrBeast6000. At that point in time, he would upload gaming content including Minecraft, Pokemon Online, Black Ops 2, and Battle Pirates.

He also made other content for his channel and in his first series, he discussed how much popular YouTubers earned, starting with PewDiePie.

It took Donaldson close to three years to earn 2000 subscribers on his channel. During this time, his channel branched away from gaming content and started featuring various different topics.

He later started a series called "Worst Intros," where he reacted to intros made by small creators. These reaction videos helped him gain more popularity on the platform. However, the videos have since been deleted.

Between the years 2016-2017, Jimmy shifted from his usual content to stunts and challenges. It was the originality of these challenges that helped him further his rise in numbers.

Additionally, with a higher influx of money, Donaldson began donating to various causes and giving back to the community.

The creator rose in popularity during the PewDiePie vs. T-Series drama

MrBeast's channel was propelled towards success during the PewDiePie vs. T-Series drama.

In 2018, PewDiePie noticed that an Indian music label was catching up to him at great speed. He voiced his concern to his supporters and MrBeast came out as one of his biggest and most headstrong supporters.

In October 2018, Donaldson posted a YouTube video, titled I Bought Every Billboard in my City to do this. The creator is seen using numerous billboards in his town to promote PewDiePie. He also created online ads and placed advertisements in public posts, newspapers, the radio and other media in order to support the Swedish YouTuber.

The very next month, in November, Donaldson posted a video where he tried to say "PewDiePie" 100,000 times in a row. His support video for Pewdeipie earned him great success as well, as he gained over 181,000 subscribers on the day he uploaded the video.

Since then, Donaldson has created some of the highest-budget videos on YouTube. Few of his most popular videos are $456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!, I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive, I Gave People $1,000,000 But ONLY 1 Minute To Spend It! and more.

The creator has also gained fans for his philanthropic efforts. He started the initiative Team Trees in 2019 with the goal of planting 20 million trees. Donaldson later started another project called Team Seas in 2021 with the goal of cleaning the oceans and seas.

In the last ten years, the creator has grown and become a brand and even a company under the name MrBeast LLC. He now has a significant team of professionals working under him.

As for the recently crossed milestone, the YouTuber has announced the release of his new merch, available exclusively on YouTube's Live Shopping feature. He is also planning to release his most expensive video on August 4, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far