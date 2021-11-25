Who won MrBeast Squid Game? Prize money and more as player 067 steals the show

The winner of MrBeast’s Squid Game rendition has finally been revealed. The YouTuber-philanthropist received severe backlash for the heavily laxed version of the popular Korean Netflix series, but fans were eager for the YouTuber’s recreation.

MrBeast created an incredibly accurate version of the original Squid Game series. Predictably, the violence portrayed in the film where people were killed for not completing the challenge was not included in the YouTuber’s Squid Game version.

Similar to the original series, MrBeast’s Squid Game began with 456 players. Each contestant had to complete a challenge to win the prize money. Those who survived would bag the money they could see above their heads, similar to the show.

It was clear to viewers that those who had watched the series had an advantage over those who did not. However, the YouTuber still accounted for that.

How much money did the winner receive in MrBeast's Squid Game?

Player 079 ultimately won MrBeast’s Squid Game. He will be taking home the prize money of $456,000, which would mean $1000 for each person. Although the show had a whopping amount of 45.6 billion dollars as the prize money, it would be impossible for MrBeast to shell out the amount.

Those who were eliminated were sent home with $2000 as well. Following the Honeycomb challenge, MrBeast was eager to trim the herd. Those who left after the challenge were given $4000 each.

When MrBeast’s final challenge arrived, there were six players left standing. Since no one was aware of how to play the intricate Squid Game, they ended up playing a game of musical chairs. In the end, player 079 beat player 330 to win MrBeast’s Squid Game. The player in second place still received $10,000.

Although player 079 won the show, fans were enthralled by player 067. Netizens were captivated by her charm, and she won the hearts of many online. The real name of player 069 is Camilla Araujo. She boasts over 12k followers on Instagram. A few tweets about her included:

Laza🇨🇴🇩🇴 @LazasBautista What is 067 @ in the Mr.Beast vid. I need it ASAP What is 067 @ in the Mr.Beast vid. I need it ASAP

Final 🌟 @PHYN0L mr beast knew what he was doing when he gave her “067” mr beast knew what he was doing when he gave her “067” https://t.co/ellrhQjh5M

chicken man dan @apollo56k STAN 067 FROM MR BEAST SQUID GAME STAN 067 FROM MR BEAST SQUID GAME https://t.co/UFwRkIUFdY

Boba 🎄 @B0balive just watched mrbeast squid game and 067 <3 just watched mrbeast squid game and 067 <3 https://t.co/o8m6Wrvq6o

kenzie🐌🪐 @miceinasock 067 in the Mr.Beast squid game vid 😍😍😍 067 in the Mr.Beast squid game vid 😍😍😍 https://t.co/2VknnMUwVy

casey 🎄 giveaway pinned :) @caseyyduh okay but 067 in the mr beast squid game??????? okay but 067 in the mr beast squid game???????

cole😈 @ColeFrosty_ MrBeast made 067 the hot main character of his squid game. U aint slick MrBeast made 067 the hot main character of his squid game. U aint slick

D gangin @AdroFNRL @MrBeast reply if im wrong but ur 067 is better than the real 067 . @MrBeast reply if im wrong but ur 067 is better than the real 067

For fans of Squid Game, the creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk has promised that he will be creating a second season. He had mentioned that he was in the “planning process,” and it is too soon to say “when and how that’s going to happen.”

