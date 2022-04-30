What happened to Danny Bonaduce? Health explored as actor takes medical leave from radio show

Danny Bonaduce is going for a short break as he announced a temporary leave from his radio show, The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show, on Seattle’s KZOK. The gap is crucial as he has been diagnosed with a mysterious illness.

He announced the news on Twitter and wrote:

“Some news to share. I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show. I’ll share more when I know more. I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys & I’ll be back on the air soon.”

Danny Bonaduce @TheDoochMan Some news to share. I'm taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show. I'll share more when I know more. I'm still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys & I'll be back on the air soon.

Danny Bonaduce @TheDoochMan Charlie Chaplin, Willy Wonka, Danny Bonaduce. I’ve joined the club of cool guys with canes. Charlie Chaplin, Willy Wonka, Danny Bonaduce. I’ve joined the club of cool guys with canes.

Before his announcement, Bonaduce posted a picture of himself with a walking cane. He received support from his fans and friends after posting the tweet.

Danny Bonaduce’s health issues explored

Although Bonaduce is taking medical leave from his radio show, he has not revealed further details about the problem he is suffering from. It is unknown if he has suffered from any other health problems in the past.

Danny Bonaduce has been diagnosed with a mysterious illness (Image via Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Johnathon Schaech commented on Bonaduce’s latest Twitter post and commented, “Love to you buddy! Sending love, Danny!”.

Meanwhile, Gabrielle Carteris mentioned in a quote-tweet and wrote:

“Thinking of you and hoping all goes well. You are a fighter – always have been. I have incredible respect for you.”

The 62-year-old is the son of famous writer and producer Joseph Bonaduce. Danny gained recognition as a child actor after appearing on the TV sitcom, The Partridge Family, in the 1970s.

He played the role of Danny Partridge, the middle son of the singing family band, and portrayed the group’s bass guitar player.

The Broomall, Pennsylvania native has appeared in many TV series, including the VH1 reality show Breaking Bonaduce in 2005. He has been the host of a morning talk and music show at Seattle’s KZOK-FM since November 2011.

The comedian was arrested twice in 1990 and 1991. He supports capital punishment and a strong military and has made controversial statements about left-wing and liberal celebrities.

