What is an autopen? Bob Dylan signature controversy explained as music legend issues apology

Following its publication, Bob Dylan's new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, faced some issues. The issue began when it was revealed that an autopen was used to sign the 900 limited editions instead of the books being signed by Dylan himself.

Apologizing to his fans and followers on Facebook, the 81-year-old singer and songwriter said that he was aware of the issue. He also revealed that he was suffering from vertigo in 2019 and was unable to recover.

He stated that he needed a "crew of five" who worked closely with him to help him enable the signing sessions. Dylan added that they were unable to find a "safe and workable way" to finish what he needed to as the Covid-19 pandemic raged. He said:

“So, during the pandemic, it was impossible to sign anything and the vertigo didn’t help.”

Bob Dylan continued by accepting the use of an autopen, which according to him was a mistake on his part. He concluded by saying that he is in contact with the book’s publisher Simon & Schuster, and his gallery partners to review everything that happened.

Dylan’s fans purchased his book earlier this month and discovered that the autographs all looked the same. People immediately demanded a refund, and Simon & Schuster offered it by accepting the error. Castle Galleries also apologized by saying that they were unaware of the use of autopen in a few prints and were trying to solve the problem as soon as possible.

The Philosophy of Modern Song was published on November 1, 2022. Featuring Bob Dylan’s opinion on 66 singles by various artists, the book received decent feedback.

Autopen can be used to reproduce signatures

Autopen is a device that can automatically sign documents if it is legally allowed for use in different places. The tool has gained recognition in today’s world but it has been used since the 20th century.

The device can record and copy signatures and handwriting, and is mostly used in government checks that do not require validation from the party. However, the autopen can only be used if it is approved by the official.

Autopen was previously used to sign bills into law and even former US President Barack Obama used it in 2011. It has the ability to change a signature’s size and use different inks for separate applications.

Although the autopen has received a decent response from the public, critics say that it can be misused to get illegal approval for a document. The pricing differs on the basis of size and features and it is currently also used by publishing houses.

Bob Dylan’s Desolation Row lyrics sheet is being sold

Bob Dylan's Desolation Row lyrics sheet also features his own changes (Image via Lester Cohen/Getty Images)

Bob Dylan’s Desolation Row lyrics sheet has been put on sale for $425,000 on November 27, 2022. The sheet featured the single’s lyrics written by hand on two sheets of paper alongside changes made by Dylan himself.

TMZ stated that the sheet was sold by an 81-year-old man who is Dylan's childhood friend and received the sheets from Dylan around 20 years ago.

Desolation Row was one of the tracks from Dylan’s sixth album, Highway 61 Revisited. The album was released in 1965 and managed to reach the top of the Billboard 200 and the UK Albums chart.

Poll : 0 votes