Will Jif reimburse for peanut butter? How to get a refund and all you need to know amid massive recall

On Friday, May 20, The J. M. Smucker Co. recalled select products from their line of Jif peanut butter over concerns regarding potential salmonella contamination. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that the salmonella outbreak in 12 US states has been linked to contaminated peanut butter.

Salmonella is an infection caused by ingesting undercooked or raw meat, eggs, and poultry items. It can also be caused by drinking unpasteruized milk, and is the most common cause of food-related illness in the United States.

Within a day of the initial announcement, the company announced that the contaminated products had also reached Canada. While the number of peanut butter products recalled in the U.S. comes at a staggering 49 batches, the company only recalled 12 batches in Canada.

bit.ly/3wyy10J SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: Check your home for recalled Jif brand peanut butter. If you have recalled peanut butter, throw it away. Don’t eat it. SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: Check your home for recalled Jif brand peanut butter. If you have recalled peanut butter, throw it away. Don’t eat it.bit.ly/3wyy10J https://t.co/2iw3js7HvI

According to a joint investigation by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other local authorities, five people who became ill reportedly consumed peanut butter products. Meanwhile, four out of the five individuals specifically mentioned consuming Jif’s peanut butter products prior to becoming ill.

People speculate about recieving refunds for Jif peanut butter

While the official press release for the recall does not state any information regarding a refund, it is generally the norm for all food and electronic manufacturers to reimburse the product that has been recalled.

According to the recall announcement released by the FDA and The J. M. Smucker Co, consumers who purchased this product are instructed to throw away the jars immediately. The press release states:

“If consumers have products matching the above description in their possession, they should dispose of them immediately.”

According to Thrillist, the company accepts returns from consumers, who would then be refunded the amount they paid at purchase. A Reddit thread of Jif consumers also backed the claim, stating that Costco and other retail stores like Giant Eagle have offered refunds for the products.

In the thread, customers claimed that certain retail stores called them up, informing them of the recall and instructing them to toss the product. These stores have also reportedly asked consumers to bring in the purchase receipt for a refund.

Although some retail stores have contacted customers who purchased the recalled peanut butter products, The J. M. Smucker Co. has yet to clearly announce their intentions regarding the refund. In their press release, the firm just mentioned:

“Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us.”

It is also unclear whether the firm will provide any monetary aid to those who faced adverse reactions to the products. The FDA announced:

“If you are unsure what to do with your recalled product, you can call or email J.M. Smucker Company for more information: The J.M. Smucker Co. Hotline: 800-828-9980”

The FDA’s press release also advised retailers, manufacturers, and re-packers not to sell or serve the recalled Jif peanut butter.

