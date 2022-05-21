Jif Peanut Butter recall 2022: List of products explored amid Salmonella fears

J.M. Smucker Co. is recalling Jif peanut butter products that have been sold in the U.S. after tracing potential Salmonella contamination. The product recall is being conducted along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It has been reported that four out of five people who have consumed the brand’s peanut butter have become ill.

Recalled Jif peanut butter products include the lot codes 1274425-2140425, which were manufactured in Lexington, Kentucky. The lot codes are printed alongside the 'best if used by date.' A few products removed from shelves include:

Jif 16 ounce creamy peanut butter

Jif 96 ounce creamy peanut butter twin pack

Jif 40 ounce natural crunchy peanut butter

Jif 12 ounce crunchy peanut butter international

Jif 64 ounce natural peanut butter plastic case

Jif 36 ounce creamy Jif peanut butter to go

Jif 13 ounce squeezable pouch

Jif 40 ounce reduced-fat creamy peanut butter

Jif 15.5 ounce no added sugar peanut butter

It is important to note that the list mentioned above does not contain all the Jif peanut butter products that have been withdrawn.

What should customers do if they have bought the recalled products?

If shoppers have bought the products matching the above description, they should dispose it immediately. Jif peanut butter products have a two-year shelf life. Therefore, consumers must check if they have contaminated products at home even if they have not purchased peanut butter recently.

The FDA recommends washing and sanitizing surfaces and utensils which may have touched the contaminated peanut butter. If someone has eaten the product and are experiencing the symptoms mentioned below, they must contact their healthcare provider.

Salmonella often causes severe and sometimes fatal infections in elderly people, immunocompromised people and young children. Healthy people who may have consumed the infected product may experience Salmonella symptoms including- fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea (which may in some cases be bloody).

In some severe circumstances, those infected with Salmonella can have organisms getting into their bloodstreams, which can in turn result to severe illnesses including endocarditis, arthritis and arterial infections like infected aneurysms.

Customers who have questions regarding the peanut butter recall or are having adverse reactions can visit www.jif.com/contact-us or they can call 800-828-9980. The helpline is active from Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM ET.

Additional information will be made available on the official FDA website.

Edited by Sayati Das