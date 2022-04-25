Turkey Hill Dairy Recall 2022: Premium ice cream brand withdrawn from stores due to undeclared peanut allergen 

This season, the leading ice cream brand Turkey Hill Dairy has hit a snag in its summer rollout of ice cream. On April 21, the ice cream brand and the FDA announced the recall of select 48 oz containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream. The product is said to have “undeclared peanuts” in the ice cream boxes that may be harmful to people with peanut allergies.

With summer quickly approaching, consumers have been looking forward to digging into their favorite sweet treats. Turkey Hill Dairy, which is the fourth largest premium ice cream brand in the country (according to the FDA), has also been preparing for a seasonal increase in product sales.

However, a careless mistake has caused the brand to recall around 385 containers of its premium ice cream.

Everything to know about the Turkey Hill Dairy Ice Cream Recall

While a concerning issue for the manufacturing brand, product recalls are more common than we think. In 2022, Ferrero recalled their Kinder Surprise Egg and Skippy Foods recalled their peanut butter.

For the ice cream brand, the issue of the undeclared ingredient was brought to the company’s attention when a customer contacted the ice cream brand about a particular Chocolate Marshmallow Ice Cream being inadvertently filled with Peanut Butter Ice Cream while it was in production. This led the company and the FDA to investigate and surmise the presence of peanuts in the ice cream of select 48 oz boxes.

The boxes that have been recalled have a “to be sold by” date of March 02, 2023, written at the bottom of the container. They were sold between April 14 and April 19, and their UPC is 020735420935. The Conestoga, Pennsylvania, company has revealed that these are the only containers recalled. Other products with different UPC codes and different “to be sold by” dates have all remained unscathed and available to customers across grocery stores.

Turkey Hill Dairy also revealed that they have not received any news of a customer having suffered a serious medical reaction to the Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream that was sold in the April 14-19 window. The ice cream brand is also cooperating with the FDA to investigate the issue.

Grocery and retail stores across the country have been asked to take this specific product off the shelves. Customers who bought the said ice cream can return the containers for a full refund from Turkey Hill Dairy at the place of purchase. For further information, customers are advised to call the company at 1-800-MY-DAIRY (1-800-693-2479), Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm EST.

