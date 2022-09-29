Paramore announces new 2023 album: Title, release date, pre-order and more details

American rock band Paramore has announced the details of their upcoming album set to release next year. The album, titled This Is Why, is scheduled to release via Atlantic Records on February 10, 2023. This Is Why will be the band’s sixth album, followed by 2017’s After Laughter. The new album was produced by Carlos de la Garza in Los Angeles and will feature ten tracks. Paramore has also announced a tour in support of their upcoming album slated for October 2022.

The band's new album can be pre-ordered from the Artist Store, iTunes Store, and Amazon Music. It can be pre-saved on platforms like Spotify and Deezer and pre-added on Apple Music. More information about the album is available on Paramore’s official website.

Paramore release upcoming album title track and pre-order details

On September 28, 2022, the band, which comprises of Hayley Williams, Zac Farro, and Taylor York, released a new song. The single This Is Why is the title track of the album with the same name.

Speaking about the title track, vocalist Hayley Williams said in a statement:

“This Is Why was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired of writing lyrics but Taylor convinced Zac and I both that we should work on this last idea. What came out of it was the title track for the whole album.”

Further adding, she noted:

“It summarises the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years. You’d think after a global pandemic of fucking biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something.”

The title track was accompanied by a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. Sharing her experience of working with Yates, Williams said:

"It was so rad working with Brendan. I’ve known the Turnstile guys for a little while and was so psyched to have our worlds collide in this way. There’s a cool kinship between the way our bands do things… Hopefully we will get to play shows with them at some point.”

Earlier this month, the band announced their new single after sharing a snippet of a new tune on their Discord channel and TikTok.

Paramore's new album was inspired by the band Bloc Party

Earlier in July 2022, Williams had shared that the Paramore studio album was influenced by the band Bloc Party.

Speaking on her Everything is Emo podcast, Williams said:

“From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s.”

The band is set to hit the road on October 2 in Bakersfield, California, and will conclude their run on November 19 in Mexico City at the Corona Capital festival. It will also make stops at ACL Music Festival in Austin and the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

