ACL Music Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

The Austin City Limits Music Festival, better known as the ACL music festival among fans, will be returning to its home state of Texas this October. C3 Presents, an Austin-based organizer of Lollapalooza and a division of Live Nation, is the official presenter of the festival.

The headliners for the 2022 rendition of the ACL music festival will be Paramore, Lil Nas X, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, and Flume. This year's event will take place over two weekends in downtown Austin's Zilker Park, with bands performing on nine stages over the weekends of October 7-9 and October 14-16.

Three-day general admission tickets will be available for $295 from May 10 at 12.00 PM local time. Three-day GA+ tickets start at $600 and include private lounge access, complimentary soft drinks, and lawn games.

Single-day tickets, as well as single-day lineups, will be available at a later date. More information about ACL tickets can be accessed through the festival’s website.

Full lineup for the ACL music festival 2022

ACL music festival 2022 lineup: Paramore, Lil Nas X, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Phoenix, Diplo, Zhu, Lil Durk, Nathaniel Rateliff, Billy Strings, James Blake, Wallows, Jazmine Sullivan, Tobe Nwigwe, The War On Drugs, SPOON, Conan Gray, Goose Oliver Tree, Carly Rae Jepsen, Japanese Breakfast, Zach Bryan, YUNGBLUD, Lucky Dae, Princess Nokia, Purple Disco Machine, Omar Apollo, Samia, Genesis Owusu, Omah Lay, RAG'N'BONE MAN, Faye Webster, PINKPANTHERESS, The Front Bottoms, DJO, Goth Babe, Kevin Morby, MUNA , The Midnight, Robert Glasper, Noah Cyrus, Wet Leg, BENEE, Jake Bugg, Magdalena Bay, Aly & AJ, Gayle, ROLE MODEL, Cimafunk, Jake Wesley Rogers, Dehd Teezo Touchdown, Maude Latour, Asleep at the Wheel, Glaive, Neil Frances, Wilderado, Cory Henry, Lido Pimienta, Jackson Dean, Michigander, Taipei Houston, Taming, Luna Luna, Mama Duke, Izzy Heltai, DARKBIRD, Girlhouse, Wesley Bray and the Disciples of Joy, Issac Dunbar and more.

More performers will be announced as the festival draws closer.

James Blake, Aly & AJ, Role Model, MUNA, Lil Durk, Carly Rae Jepsen, Goth Babe, Isaac Dunbar, Gayle, Slayyyter, and others will perform exclusively during the weekend one.

Similarly, Phoenix, Yungblud, Lucky Daye, the Front Bottoms, Princess Nokia, Wet Leg, Tom Odell, Glaive, Sloppy Jane, and others will perform during Weekend Two.

The lineup for the Austin Kiddie Limits, one of the stages at the ACL music festival, will be announced soon, with fans aged eight and under admitted for free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul