Lil Nas X Long Live Montero Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Lil Nas X has announced his first headline tour, Long Live Montero, which will take him to the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The GRAMMY award-winning Old Town Road artist will go on tour in support of his debut album, Montero, which was released in September of last year.

Tickets for the US tour will go on sale for the general public on April 29 at 10 a.m. local time via ticketmaster.com. The singer will also be launching a first ever presale through Cashapp, which will begin on April 27 at 10 am local time. Meanwhile, general sales for UK shows will begin at 10 a.m. local time on May 6 via ticketmaster.co.uk, and for European shows via ticketmaster.com.

Lil Nas X 2022 tour dates and venues

MONTERO @LilNasX i’m having my very first tour. and all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live. i’m having my very first tour. and all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live. https://t.co/W3Lt8dP04p

The North American leg of the tour will kick off on Tuesday, September 6 at The Fillmore in Detroit and will make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles, and other cities before concluding on Sunday, October 23 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA.

The Montero singer will travel to Europe for the European leg of the tour, which will begin in Amsterdam on Tuesday, November 8 and conclude in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, November 17.

Use the first 9 digits of your card on Ticketmaster to unlock your tickets. #LongLiveMonteroTour Get exclusive access to the @LilNasX Long Live Montero US Tour with your Cash Card, tomorrow at 10AM local venue time.Use the first 9 digits of your card on Ticketmaster to unlock your tickets. #CashAppPresale Get exclusive access to the @LilNasX Long Live Montero US Tour with your Cash Card, tomorrow at 10AM local venue time. Use the first 9 digits of your card on Ticketmaster to unlock your tickets. #CashAppPresale #LongLiveMonteroTour https://t.co/IJKn6D0Ci3

Dates for Lil Nas X Long Live Montero's North American Tour:

09/06 - Detroit, Michigan - The Fillmore

09/10 - Chicago, Illinois - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/15 - Toronto, Ontario - History

09/18 - Boston, Massachusetts - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/20 - New York, New York - Radio City Music Hall

09/22 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - The Met

09/25 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

09/27 - Atlanta, Georgia - Coca-Cola Roxy

10/01 - Nashville, Tennessee - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/03 - Orlando, Florida - Hard Rock Live

10/04 - Miami, Florida - James L Knight Center

10/18 - Los Angeles, California - YouTube Theater

10/21 - Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Federal Theater

10/23 - San Francisco, California - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11/09 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle

11/10 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

11/12 - London, England - Eventim Apollo

11/14 - Paris, France - Zenith

11/15 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12

11/17 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

More about Lil Nas X's Montero album

MONTERO @LilNasX happy 1 year anniversary to montero (call me by your name). can’t explain how important and freeing this moment was for me. so thankful that i could put my all into something creatively. and my god what an exciting ride this song allowed me to go on. happy 1 year anniversary to montero (call me by your name). can’t explain how important and freeing this moment was for me. so thankful that i could put my all into something creatively. and my god what an exciting ride this song allowed me to go on. https://t.co/xdX4cSGSzn

The tour is in support of his album Montero, which includes the No. 1 hit Industry Baby with Jack Harlow. The album received a nomination for Album of the Year at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, marking it his second consecutive nomination in the category.

