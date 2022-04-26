So What Music Festival 2022: Lineup, dates, tickets and more

The So What Music Festival is returning to Texas this year after a 5-year hiatus. The So What Music festival, slated to take place from May 27 to May 29, will take place at the Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Prominent artists are part of the lineup of the 3-day festival, including Blackbear, 2Chaiz, Tyga, Maggie Lindemann, Rebecca, and Modsun. The event is a mix of many genres including Metal, Rock, Pop, Indie Rock, Hip-Hop, and Electronic.

Where to buy the tcikets for the So What Music Festival 2022?

Single-day tickets for the So What Music festival are priced at $99, while 3-day weekend passes are priced at $289. The squad pack, which consists of four tickets under one pack, is priced at $297 and comes at a discounted price.

The lineup of So What Music Festival 2022

The lineup for the music festival is as follows:

May 27, 2022

I Prevail

100 gecs

30H!3

$not

24kGoldn

Trippie Redd

Wage War

Maggie Lindemann

Rebecca Black

Crown The Empire

Suicide Silence

Bankrol Hayden

Lucki

8Percent

10K.Caash

A-Wall

Afterlife

Alice Gas

Alice Longyu Gao

AngelMaker

Attack Attack!

Begotten

BLACKSTARKIDS

Bleeding Through

Brake

Cemetery Sun

Cray

Brokencyde

Distant

Gideon

Haarper

Hot Milk

Concrete Castles

DC The Don

Escape The Fate

Gun40

Garzi

I Set My Friends On Fire

Imperial Tide

Jeris Johnson

JordyPurp

Kankan

Ken Car$on

Keyawna Nikole

Lancey Foux

Lil Darkie

Lil Lotus

Lorna Shore

Mario Judah

New Years Day

NoahFinnce

Oodaredevil

Oxymorrons

Palisades

Poutyface

Ppcocaine

Robb Bank$

Ryan Oakes

Savage Ga$p

Signs of the Swarm

Siiickbrain

Sophie Powers

SSGKobe

Thousand Below

Titus

Tony Velour

Upon A Burning Body

WHOKILLEDXIX

Zero 9:36

May 28, 2022

Hatebreed

Knocked Loose

Parkway Drive

Polyphia

The Black Dahlia Murder

grandson

Simple Plan

Sum 41

nothing,nowhere.

The Rocket Summer

Rae Sremmurd

Lil Skies

Pouya

Tyla Yaweh

Night Lovell

7ru7h

Amarionette

American Teeth

Andrés

Astrus

BKTheRula

Boobie Lootaveli

Born Of Osiris

Chad Tepper

Coletta

Dreamers

Dropout Kings

Eidola

Emery

Fire From The Gods

Freddie Dredd

Hail The Sun

Heart Attack Man

Hawthorne Heights

Hellogoodbye

Jesus Piece

I Met A Yeti

John Harvie

Jean Dawson

Jynx

Lil' Aaron

Joey Valence

Nascar Aloe

Oliver Francis

Penny Bored

Landon Cube

Philmon Lee

Point North

Ramirez

Sarah Barrios

Magic Whatever

Shakewell

Marisa Maino

smrtdeath

Spite

Stand Atlantic

Stick To Your Guns

Northbound

Strawberry Girls

Omen Xiii

Stud Count

Texas In July

The Fall of Troy

The Higher

Traitors

Travie McCoy

VCTMS

Wes Period

With Confidence

Wristmeetrazor

Yak the Mack

Yng Martyr

Veil of Maya

Volumes

May 29, 2022

Alexisonfire

The Ghost Inside

Blackbear

The Maine

2 Chainz

Tyga

Waka Flocka Flame

The Devil Wears Prada

State Champs

Mod Sun

Big K.R.I.T.

Princess Nokia

22Gz

A Skylit Drive

Against The Current

B-Lovee

Ballista

Belmont

BIGBABYGUCCI

Bobby Sessions

Camp Trash

Caspr

Chibi LoyaltyOverLove

Charlotte Sands

Chloe Lilac

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!

Close Your Eyes

Comeback Kid

Crooked Teeth

Evergreen Terrace

Father

First And Forever

For the Best

Forever Came Calling

Free Throw

Gata

Girlfriends

The Glimmers

Grayscale

He Is Legend

IDK

If I Die First

Jasiah

Kah-Lo

Keep Flying

Kidd Kenn

KILLBOY

Kodoku

Kublai Khan TX

Matt Ox

Misery Signals

Notions

Oh, Sleeper

One Flew West

Pain of Truth

Paris Texas

Poorstacy

Rich Dunk

Rouxx

Sanguisugabogg

Set It Off

Stunna 4 Vegas

Taking Meds

Terror

The Callous Daoboys

The News Can Wait

The Ready Set

The Word Alive

Tiny Moving Parts

Tyler Posey

UnityTX

Zack Fox

Nathan James

Nominee

More about the So What Music festival

So What Music Festival was originally established in 2008, and was called South by So What Music Festival. It was established as an opportunity for Dallas residents to catch over 50 bands headed to SXSW for low ticket prices.

Artists in the past who have performed at the festival include Asking Alexandria, The Early November, Motion City Soundtrack, Mod Sun, Outtasight, G-Eazy, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Pierce The Veil, Hellogoodbye, Cartel, Emmure, We Came As Romans, For Today and Sleeping With Sirens.

