So What Music Festival 2022: Lineup, dates, tickets and more

The So What Music Festival is returning to Texas this year after a 5-year hiatus. The So What Music festival, slated to take place from May 27 to May 29, will take place at the Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Prominent artists are part of the lineup of the 3-day festival, including Blackbear, 2Chaiz, Tyga, Maggie Lindemann, Rebecca, and Modsun. The event is a mix of many genres including Metal, Rock, Pop, Indie Rock, Hip-Hop, and Electronic.
Where to buy the tcikets for the So What Music Festival 2022?
Single-day tickets for the So What Music festival are priced at $99, while 3-day weekend passes are priced at $289. The squad pack, which consists of four tickets under one pack, is priced at $297 and comes at a discounted price.
The lineup of So What Music Festival 2022
The lineup for the music festival is as follows:
May 27, 2022
- I Prevail
- 100 gecs
- 30H!3
- $not
- 24kGoldn
- Trippie Redd
- Wage War
- Maggie Lindemann
- Rebecca Black
- Crown The Empire
- Suicide Silence
- Bankrol Hayden
- Lucki
- 8Percent
- 10K.Caash
- A-Wall
- Afterlife
- Alice Gas
- Alice Longyu Gao
- AngelMaker
- Attack Attack!
- Begotten
- BLACKSTARKIDS
- Bleeding Through
- Brake
- Cemetery Sun
- Cray
- Brokencyde
- Distant
- Gideon
- Haarper
- Hot Milk
- Concrete Castles
- DC The Don
- Escape The Fate
- Gun40
- Garzi
- I Set My Friends On Fire
- Imperial Tide
- Jeris Johnson
- JordyPurp
- Kankan
- Ken Car$on
- Keyawna Nikole
- Lancey Foux
- Lil Darkie
- Lil Lotus
- Lorna Shore
- Mario Judah
- New Years Day
- NoahFinnce
- Oodaredevil
- Oxymorrons
- Palisades
- Poutyface
- Ppcocaine
- Robb Bank$
- Ryan Oakes
- Savage Ga$p
- Signs of the Swarm
- Siiickbrain
- Sophie Powers
- SSGKobe
- Thousand Below
- Titus
- Tony Velour
- Upon A Burning Body
- WHOKILLEDXIX
- Zero 9:36
May 28, 2022
- Hatebreed
- Knocked Loose
- Parkway Drive
- Polyphia
- The Black Dahlia Murder
- grandson
- Simple Plan
- Sum 41
- nothing,nowhere.
- The Rocket Summer
- Rae Sremmurd
- Lil Skies
- Pouya
- Tyla Yaweh
- Night Lovell
- 7ru7h
- Amarionette
- American Teeth
- Andrés
- Astrus
- BKTheRula
- Boobie Lootaveli
- Born Of Osiris
- Chad Tepper
- Coletta
- Dreamers
- Dropout Kings
- Eidola
- Emery
- Fire From The Gods
- Freddie Dredd
- Hail The Sun
- Heart Attack Man
- Hawthorne Heights
- Hellogoodbye
- Jesus Piece
- I Met A Yeti
- John Harvie
- Jean Dawson
- Jynx
- Lil' Aaron
- Joey Valence
- Nascar Aloe
- Oliver Francis
- Penny Bored
- Landon Cube
- Philmon Lee
- Point North
- Ramirez
- Sarah Barrios
- Magic Whatever
- Shakewell
- Marisa Maino
- smrtdeath
- Spite
- Stand Atlantic
- Stick To Your Guns
- Northbound
- Strawberry Girls
- Omen Xiii
- Stud Count
- Texas In July
- The Fall of Troy
- The Higher
- Traitors
- Travie McCoy
- VCTMS
- Wes Period
- With Confidence
- Wristmeetrazor
- Yak the Mack
- Yng Martyr
- Veil of Maya
- Volumes
May 29, 2022
- Alexisonfire
- The Ghost Inside
- Blackbear
- The Maine
- 2 Chainz
- Tyga
- Waka Flocka Flame
- The Devil Wears Prada
- State Champs
- Mod Sun
- Big K.R.I.T.
- Princess Nokia
- 22Gz
- A Skylit Drive
- Against The Current
- B-Lovee
- Ballista
- Belmont
- BIGBABYGUCCI
- Bobby Sessions
- Camp Trash
- Caspr
- Chibi LoyaltyOverLove
- Charlotte Sands
- Chloe Lilac
- Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!
- Close Your Eyes
- Comeback Kid
- Crooked Teeth
- Evergreen Terrace
- Father
- First And Forever
- For the Best
- Forever Came Calling
- Free Throw
- Gata
- Girlfriends
- The Glimmers
- Grayscale
- He Is Legend
- IDK
- If I Die First
- Jasiah
- Kah-Lo
- Keep Flying
- Kidd Kenn
- KILLBOY
- Kodoku
- Kublai Khan TX
- Matt Ox
- Misery Signals
- Notions
- Oh, Sleeper
- One Flew West
- Pain of Truth
- Paris Texas
- Poorstacy
- Rich Dunk
- Rouxx
- Sanguisugabogg
- Set It Off
- Stunna 4 Vegas
- Taking Meds
- Terror
- The Callous Daoboys
- The News Can Wait
- The Ready Set
- The Word Alive
- Tiny Moving Parts
- Tyler Posey
- UnityTX
- Zack Fox
- Nathan James
- Nominee
More about the So What Music festival
So What Music Festival was originally established in 2008, and was called South by So What Music Festival. It was established as an opportunity for Dallas residents to catch over 50 bands headed to SXSW for low ticket prices.
Artists in the past who have performed at the festival include Asking Alexandria, The Early November, Motion City Soundtrack, Mod Sun, Outtasight, G-Eazy, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Pierce The Veil, Hellogoodbye, Cartel, Emmure, We Came As Romans, For Today and Sleeping With Sirens.