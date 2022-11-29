Who did Dominic Purcell play in Prison Break? Actor's Instagram pic with Tish Cyrus goes viral

Prison Break star Dominic Purcell has been trending on social media after a photo of him and Tish Cyrus snuggling by the poolside was shared on Instagram. Cyrus, who uploaded the story, wrote the following over the picture:

"Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm"

The original story by Tish Cyrus (Image via tishcyrus/Instagram)

The other story by Tish Cyrus (Image via tishcyrus/Instagram)

Cyrus uploaded another story to her Instagram profile in which she wrote,

"Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so true. In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right."

Tish recently came under the spotlight following her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in April of this year. The duo exchanged vows in December 1993 and became the parents of singer Miley Cyrus the previous year. They are also the parents of two more kids, Noah and Braison, and have previously applied for divorce twice, in 2010 and 2013.

Dominic Purcell portrayed Lincoln Burrows in Prison Break

Dominic Purcell appeared as Lincoln Burrows in Prison Break (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Dominic Purcell has appeared in various TV shows and movies in recent years. However, he is best known for his portrayal of Lincoln Burrows in the Fox drama series Prison Break.

Burrows was the main character in the show and was charged with murdering the brother of the Vice President of the United States. He was assisted in running away from the prison by his brother Michael Scofield.

Lincoln was featured in almost all the episodes, and his bonding with Michael was loved by the audience. Prison Break creator Pail Scheuring disclosed that Purcell was signed for the show a few days before production of the show began.

Burrows appeared on the show from the first season until Prison Break: The Final Break in 2009. His teenage version was portrayed by Max Kirsch and Hunter Jablonski.

Prison Break aired for five seasons with 90 episodes from August 29, 2005, to May 30, 2017. It initially received positive reviews until the reception became negative with the third season.

Purcell is popular for his appearances on TV shows and films

Dominic Purcell completed his education at St. Finbars Primary School, Blaxland High School, St. Dominic's College, and McCarthy Catholic College. He studied with Hugh Jackman at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, and before that, he enrolled at the Australian Theatre for Young People.

The 52-year-old is currently a resident of Los Angeles. A US talent scout spotted him, and he eventually became a popular name in the entertainment industry.

He is known for his appearances on TV shows like The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Heartbreak High, John Doe, Supergirl, Arrow, and Batwoman. Purcell has received praise for his performances in Mission: Impossible 2, Blade: Trinity, The Gravedancers, Abandoned, and more.

Apart from being an actor, he is also a producer of films like Three Way, Balibo, I Choose, and others.

Dominic Purcell's upcoming project is a thriller film, Die Like Lovers, directed by Jesse Atlas. It features Bruce Willis, Nomzamo Mbatha, Mustafa Shakir, Hannah Quinlivan, Fernanda Andrade, and Barry Jay Minoff in the lead roles. It was supposed to be released in September of this year, but it has yet to be released.

Poll : 0 votes