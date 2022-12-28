Who is Jo Mersa Marley's parents? All about his family as Bob Marley's grandson dies aged 31

Joseph Marley, also known as Jo Mersa Marley, passed away on December 27, 2022, at the age of 31. He was the son of Kerry-Ann and Stephen Marley and the second grandson of Bob Marley. The news was confirmed by his representative.

Joseph's cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but he reportedly died from asthma complications, according to South Florida radio station WZPP. The radio station also paid tribute to Marley on social media and wrote:

"In sad news, Jo'Mersa Marley, son of Stephen Marley, has allegedly passed away today from an asthma attack. The WZPP family would like to send our deepest condolences to the Marley family during this difficult time."

On December 27, Jo Mersa Marley was discovered unresponsive inside a vehicle.

"One of the sweetest souls": Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Over the course of his successful career in the music industry, Jo Mersa Marley gained recognition as a Reggae artist. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his untimely demise.

The Jet Mrs.  @TheJetMrsV91 one of the sweetest souls I've met 🕊️ RIP Jo Mersa Marleyone of the sweetest souls I've met 🕊️ RIP Jo Mersa Marley 💜 one of the sweetest souls I've met 🕊️ https://t.co/uJ63S3I7bo

AMMIE©️🍁 @ammieduh2 🕊 Jo Mersa Marley, grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley has died at 31 years old. RIP Jo Mersa Marley, grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley has died at 31 years old. RIP 🙏💔🕊 https://t.co/GA5KJDexKc

DJ Short Change @djshortchange Reggae Revelation tonight 9PM-11PM PST on @niceupradio Year in Review and tribute to Jo Mersa Marley RIP Reggae Revelation tonight 9PM-11PM PST on @niceupradio Year in Review and tribute to Jo Mersa Marley RIP https://t.co/1K2qpU3smW

Sukh @acidreign47 Rip Jo Mersa Marley 🕊 Rip Jo Mersa Marley 🕊🙏

Mark J. Golding @MarkJGolding I’ve just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley. A talented young reggae artiste, son of Stephen Marley & grandson of Bob Marley at only 31 yrs old. The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen & the entire family. I’ve just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley. A talented young reggae artiste, son of Stephen Marley & grandson of Bob Marley at only 31 yrs old. The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen & the entire family. https://t.co/BJf1NLH6Qc

TIDAL @TIDAL Forever in our hearts. RIP Jo Mersa Marley. 🕯️🕊️ Forever in our hearts. RIP Jo Mersa Marley. 🕯️🕊️ https://t.co/hWGbYxV9d5

IvyShark @IvyShark_ 🏾 SaycheeseDGTL: Jo Mersa Marley, grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley has passed away at 31 years old. RIP SaycheeseDGTL: Jo Mersa Marley, grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley has passed away at 31 years old. RIP 🙏🏾 https://t.co/kmSI5hIvwn

Jo Mersa Marley belonged to a family of musicians

Jo's father Stephen gained recognition as a member of the band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, which was formed by the Marley siblings. The group was well-known for its albums like Free Like Me, Joy and Blues, Spirit of Music, and more.

Stephen is also a music producer and has produced albums for various artists like Fugees, Krayzie Bone, Capleton, and more. He paid tribute to the late musician Nina Simone in an EP called Celebrating Nina: A Reggae Tribute, released this year.

Stephen soon pursued a solo career as a singer and released albums like Mind Control, Mind Control Acoustic, Revelation Part I: The Root of Life, Revelation Part II: The Fruit and Life, and more. He was also featured in an episode of the Netflix series, Marvel's Luke Cage.

Stephen's father, Bob Marley, was a popular figure in Jamaican culture. Bob started his musical career in 1963 and was initially a member of The Wailers. The group became popular for its albums like Soul Rebels, Catch a Fire, Rastaman Vibration, Survival, Uprising, Confrontation, and more.

Bob was diagnosed with acral lentiginous melanoma in 1977 but he continued working on his albums and performing at various events. He passed away on May 11, 1981, at the University of Miami Hospital.

Jo Mersa Marley had a successful career in music

Jo Mersa Marley was famous for his hit singles (Image via Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Joseph developed an interest in music because of his grandfather Bob Marley. He decided to build his career in the same field and became famous for his singles like Burn It Down, Hurting Inside, That Dream, and more.

Jo's latest album, Eternal, was released last year. He also collaborated with the rest of his family members on a song called Blessings.

Jo Mersa Marley was married to Qiara and a glimpse of their relationship was frequently featured on social media posts. The duo were parents to a daughter, named Sunshine.

