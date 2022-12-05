Who did Ingrid Oliver play in Doctor Who? All about Richard Osman's wife as TV presenter gets married

Television presenter Richard Osman recently married actress and comedian Ingrid Oliver. They exchanged vows in front of their friends and family members on December 3.

Ingrid also posted a picture on her social media account where she and Osman were holding hands. Ingrid was wearing a white wedding dress and veil while Osman was seen in a blue three-piece suit, and the couple smiled as they walked together.

They got engaged in May this year and have been romantically linked since 2021. Fans have already started sending their best wishes on social media.

Ingrid Oliver portrayed Petronella Osgood in Doctor Who

Ingrid Oliver in a still from Doctor Who (Image via BBC)

Ingrid Oliver has played multiple roles in all these years, but she is best known for playing Petronella Osgood in the BBC science fiction series, Doctor Who.

The character is employed at UNIT and is a scientist working as an advisor to Kate Stewart. She is a big follower of the Doctor and comes face to face with him while the UNIT is infiltrated by Zygon invaders. The invasion ends when the Eleventh Doctor collaborates with his Tenth and War incarnations.

It is hard to identify between the original Petronella and her Zygon double. Missy later kills the double, but following the end of the Zygon rebellion, their rebel leader Bonnie replaces her, aiming to maintain peace. Both versions fail to determine if she is human or Zygon but promise to solve the mystery when no one would care anymore.

Doctor Who aired for 26 seasons from 1963 to 1989. It was revived in 2005 and aired around 871 episodes until October this year.

Oliver has been active in the entertainment industry since 2005 (Image via Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Apart from her appearance on Doctor Who, Ingrid Oliver is popular among her fans for her work in radio and theater. She became popular for playing Miss Stamp in the 2008 teen romantic comedy film Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging.

Oliver also played the role of Mimi Throckmorton in the BBC romantic comedy series, Material Girl. She next appeared on the reality show, Let’s Dance for Sport Relief.

Ingrid returned as Petronella Osgood in a special episode of Doctor Who, The Day of the Doctor. The episode premiered on November 23, 2013. She reprised the role in three episodes of the show and two spinoff series.

Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver first met in 2020

Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver first met in 2020, when the latter participated in the BBC quiz show, Richard Osman’s House of Games.

With help from Sir Michael Pinchent, the duo were able to meet again at a park. Fans spotted a ring on Oliver’s finger earlier this year, leading to speculation that she and Osman were engaged, which was later confirmed to be true.

Osman and Oliver have been residing together for some time, and while appearing on Desert Island Discs, Osman admitted that he is happy with everything he has and continued,

“That thing of competition and ambition, you soon realise that rocket fuel disappears and it’s about happiness and my kids bring me happiness and Ingrid brings me happiness.”

Richard Osman is famous for hosting shows like Pointless and Two Tribes. He was also seen on comedy panel shows Insert Name Here, The Fake News Show, and more. He has also written some crime novels, and the latest one, titled The Bullet That Missed, was published earlier this year.

Poll : 0 votes