One Piece special episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

As the weekly anime progresses through the Onigashima Raid, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of episode 1036, which is unfortunately punctuated by One Piece special episode 5. Thankfully, episode 1036 will be released next week, marking a return to regular releases for the anime for the foreseeable future.

The upcoming episode will premiere off the back of last episode's astounding events, which included the certain death of Kanjuro. Unfortunately, it seems as though fans may not get an update on this or any other current event in One Piece special episode 5, with the installment set to be a recap episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the release information for One Piece special episode 5, as well as speculates on what the episode may show.

One Piece special episode 5 set to continue after eventful previous chapter which hopefully saw the end of Kanjuro

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece special episode 5 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, October 9, at about 11 AM JST (Japanese Standard Time). The episode will first air on local Japanese networks before being brought to streaming platforms roughly an hour after premiering.

When the episode becomes available on streaming platforms, international fans can watch it first on Crunchyroll. While Funimation still hosts the show and adds new episodes weekly, these are typically added after much longer delays than what Crunchyroll fans experience. As a result, the latter platform remains the best choice to check the series out.

The episode is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding regions and time zones:

Pacific Daylight time: 7:00 PM (October 8)

Central Daylight time: 9:00 PM (October 8)

Eastern Daylight time: 10:00 PM (October 8)

British Summer time: 3:00 AM (October 9)

Central European Summer time: 4:00 AM (October 9)

Indian Standard time: 7:30 AM (October 9)

Philippine time: 10:00 AM (October 9)

Australian Central Daylight time: 11:30 AM (October 9)

Spain – 10:00 AM CEST (October 9)

Latin America – 3:00 AM PDT (October 9)

What to expect (speculative)

CharlieBoy @CharlieBoy034 One Piece Episode 1036 preview One Piece Episode 1036 preview https://t.co/DHhoI2tOBD

Based on the preview for One Piece special episode 5, it seems another recap episode is in store for fans. This week's recap will be narrated, or at least told from the perspective of Eustass Kid, who finds himself narrating the preview rather than Luffy.

The scenes in the preview also further suggest this, with all of them being clips of the Worst Generation’s fights versus Kaido and Big Mom thus far. Iconic shots from the start of Roof Piece in the anime can be seen, which began around the episode 1015 mark.

While the scenes from this stretch of episodes were beautifully animated, fans likely aren’t ecstatic about revisiting them again this week instead of having a new episode. Unfortunately, as a weekly anime, the One Piece adaptation team needs to take steps like this in order to ensure there is enough breathing room between where the anime is now and where the manga is.

If One Piece special episode 5 were to adapt canon material, there would be a roughly 47-chapter gap between the anime and the manga. Given that this is less than the apparently-preferred average gap of 50 chapters, it's understandable why the adaptation team is turning One Piece special episode 5 into a recap, even if this news is upsetting to fans.

