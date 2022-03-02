Who is Hai Giang from Survivor 42? Data Scientist was the first person to pursue college from his family

CBS will bring back yet another season of Survivor next week. One of the 18 contestants will be 29-year-old data scientist Hai Giang from New Orleans, Los Angeles.

As per the network’s bio, he is the first person in his family who has ever been to college and graduated. Apart from that, Giang has achieved many accomplishments, despite being in his twenties.

At the age of 24, he bought his own house, settled his student loans by 26, and became the youngest associate director of analytics at his company by 27.

At the beginning of 2022, Giang posted a few pictures with his partner Caleb, stating that they bought their house together. The duo have been in a relationship for five years and currently live together in LA with their dogs and a cat.

Hai Giang grew up in extreme poverty

While Giang enjoys a comfortable lifestyle today, his past has been filled with struggles. He mentioned in his bio that he grew up in extreme poverty when he was young.

His family used to live in a one-bedroom apartment with another family, and his parents used to work all seven days to make ends meet.

Giang’s bio further reads:

“I learned to survive and be resilient from a very young age. People don’t see that now, but I’ll always cherish those tougher years. They made me strong.”

He further stated that his mother was his hero, as she faced tough challenges while raising the family. Speaking about his mother, Giang mentions:

“She came to the U.S. with my father and me as a 23-year-old refugee with no grasp of the English language and $40 in her pockets. I could only imagine how much courage that takes. She worked hard, took no breaks and was able to provide for me despite all the challenges she faced.”

Meanwhile, Giang is all set to compete in the CBS show.

What is Giang’s strategy to win Survivor 42?

The data scientist is confident that he has the skills to win the title of Sole Survivor. As per his bio, his talents include logical thinking, better communication skills, and social awareness.

In his introductory clip, he mentioned that he has the ability to read the room, i.e., social situations. Thus, he would bring this talent to the game.

Furthermore, he would like to use the strategies of former Survivor contestants. In his bio, he mentioned that he wanted to follow in Aubry Brace’s footsteps, while in his introductory clip, he took Yul Kwon’s name.

Giang will appear alongside 17 other castaways in Survivor Season 42, which is set to premiere on March 9 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+. The reality TV show will be hosted by Jeff Probst.

