Why was Junior Siavii arrested? Past explored as former NFL player was found unresponsive in Kansas prison

Junior Siavii was found dead in a Kansas prison awaiting federal gun and drug trafficking charges. The former NFL player was 43-years-old at the time of his death.

While speaking to The Kansas City Star, Anna Armijo, spokeswoman for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, said that Siavii was found unresponsive on the afternoon of January 13 at 2:30 p.m. at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

The outlet also reports that Saousoalii Siavii was treated by prison staff and immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he was announced dead.

However, the cause of death remains a mystery until now. Anna Armijo also mentioned that prison staff and other inmates were not injured at the time and the public was also not in danger.

A representative for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons has not yet responded to the incident.

Charges on Junior Siavii

According to NBC Sports, Saousoalii was arrested in 2019 on suspicion of illegal firearms possession during a dispute with the police in Kansas.

Later, a criminal indictment charged him with methamphetamine drug trafficking conspiracy in Missouri. The outlet reported that Siavii and eight other co-defendants were then charged.

The Kansas City Star reported that Siavii was taken to the U.S. Penitentiary at Leavenworth, a medium-security prison, on December 17.

About Junior Siavii in brief

Junior Siavii of the Dallas Cowboys poses for his 2008 NFL headshot at photo day in Irving, Texas (Image via Getty Images)

Born on November 14, 1978, Junior Siavii was chosen for the second round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and collected 12 tackles, one sack, and three quarterback pressures.

Following a knee injury in training camp in 2005, his playing time was limited, and he played 14 games, collecting 15 tackles and three quarterback pressures. He suffered more knee injuries and was placed on the physically unable to perform list in 2006.

Saousoalii was then signed as a free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in January 2008 and released in August. After being re-signed in January 2009, he played 16 games in 3-4 defense as a backup to nose tackle Jay Ratliff and registered 11 tackles.

The American Samoa native, the Pago Pago, was re-signed in April 2010 and cut in September 2010 after being passed on the depth chart by rookies Josh Brent and Sean Lissemore.

Siavii was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks in September 2010 to play as a run-stopping specialist in a 4-3 defense. He played 14 games and set a career-high in tackles.

He was then placed on the injured reserve list with a bruised spinal cord injury in December 2010 before being released in September 2011.

