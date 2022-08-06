Who is Dawit Eklund? Malia Obama visits Los Angeles County Museum of Art with Ethiopian record producer 

Music producer Dawit Eklund accompanied Malia Obama as they visited the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on August 4.

Malia Obama was spotted in a white crop top and green pants, while Dawit Eklund was seen in a T-shirt and green shorts with Bob Marley’s picture on the left. They went out together last month to pick up lunch and were seen taking a stroll on August 2.

Malia Obama and Dawit Eklund (Image via Backgrid)

Dawit Eklund’s Facebook profile states that he is a native of Addis Adaba, the capital of Ethiopia. However, a Washington Post profile revealed in 2016 that he has been to Bangladesh, Kenya, Egypt, Sudan, and other places since his parents work under the U.S. government. Eklund’s father is working at the U.S. State Department.

Dawit’s Facebook also states that he studied international development at George Washington University in Washington D.C. He also studied at the International Community School of Addis Ababa before his university days.

The record producer is the co-founder of the independent record label 1432R. The Washington Post once mentioned that Dawit Eklund emerged as one of Washington’s most exciting dance music producers, and it is because he spent most of his life learning how to communicate with other people.

What is Malia Obama up to these days?

Malia Obama is looking to become a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is currently working with Donald Glover as a writer for one of his upcoming series, Hive. Speaking about her writing style, Glover said:

“[She is] an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

Malia Obama and Sasha Obama at a ceremony (Image via Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

It must be noted that Malia has already become a familiar name in the industry and has worked with some well-known personalities during her internships. Lena Denham has also praised Malia’s work, calling her an angel. Denham said:

“She was interning at HBO, and they thought, what if she comes a couple days a week to the set of Girls? She loved the show, and I mean, obviously we weren’t, like, making her go get out coffee. You’re not going to send [the president’s daughter to get coffee]. But she wanted to do all the jobs. That was the cool thing. She was totally enthusiastic.”

Malia has previously worked with Halle Berry on the CBS drama Extant. She finished her graduation from Harvard University last summer and opted to study remotely during her final year of college in between the pandemic.

Malia’s parents were happy to spend some time with their daughters during the pandemic and Malia’s then-boyfriend Rory Farquharson was also residing with them at the time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far