Did Malia Obama graduate from Harvard University? Education and major explored as Donald Glover hires former President's daughter as a writer 

Donald Glover has hired Malia Obama as the writer of his upcoming Amazon series. The news was confirmed by the former in an interview with Vanity Fair, where he also praised former president Barack Obama’s daughter:

“She’s just, like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

The new series is potentially titled 'Hive,' and is about a "Beyoncé-type character."

Glover’s brother and frequent collaborator Stephen, who is also working on the upcoming series, also appreciated Obama’s writing skills:

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

Stephen further mentioned that Malia Obama was asked to join the team for having a “unique perspective” that helped showmakers to have good ideas:

“Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers’ room. And for sure, [Malia] definitely has a unique perspective on everything. So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

He also shared that Obama received regular treatment from everyone on the team and joked that they did not give her any additional privilege for being the former president’s daughter:

“Well, you know, we just hurt her feelings. We can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] President’s daughter. Nah, she’s very down to earth, and cool. So, it’s not a problem at all,' he added. 'She has a lot of good ideas. She’s great. She’s just a regular person like everybody else.”

Not much is known about Donald Glover’s upcoming series, but reports suggest that it is tentatively titled The Hive and will revolve around the story of a personality having a resemblance to Beyonce.

Malia Obama’s new job comes after she graduated from Harvard University last year. She had previously been an intern on Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls in 2015 and worked at the Weinstein Company in 2017, before Harvey Weinstein’s arrest.

A look into Malia Obama’s educational qualification

Malia Obama graduated from Harvard in 2021 (Image via Robert Kamau/Getty Images)

Malia Obama studied at Sidwell Friends School between 2009 and 2016. PBS reported that after her graduation, Obama visited Yale, Brown, and the University of Pennsylvania before pursuing her higher studies at Harvard University.

While speaking to The New York Times, Barack Obama once spoke about his eldest daughter’s high school graduation and called her a “capable, conscientious student who is ready to make her way independently in the world.”

In 2012, Michelle Obama told People that Malia had a deep interest in filmmaking. The latter even started working as a production assistant for CBS's Extant in 2014 and interned on the HBO show Girls in 2015 to better understand the film and television industry.

As per PBS, Malia Obama decided to take a “gap year” after enrolling at Harvard to travel to South America and Indonesia. Upon returning from her trips, she entered Harvard University as a freshman in 2017.

According to Harvard’s official website, Obama majored in Visual and Environmental Studies in her undergraduate, which later helped her develop an interest in filmmaking. She finally graduated from Harvard in 2021.

Obama reportedly excelled in academics and also earned the Thomas Temple Hoopes Prize for “excellent undergraduate work and excellence in the art of teaching.”

