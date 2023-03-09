Who is Leah Mason aka Minke? Age and all about Cara Delevingne's girlfriend

In a recent interview with Vogue, Cara Delevingne opened up about her new girlfriend Leah Mason, also known as Minke.

While speaking about her sobriety and revealing how she enrolled in a rehab program, the Carnival Row star praised Mason for being her support during the time. She stated:

"She's the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn't going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise. It's the first time I feel like I'm in a relationship not trying to rescue someone."

Minke is a 31-year-old singer from London. She is active on Instagram with around 10,800 followers and 199 posts, most of which feature her having fun at outdoor locations with her close friends.

During the interview, Cara Delevingne said that she and Leah spent some quality time in Utah, describing it as one of the best moments of her life. She even spoke about planning a road trip with her partner.

As per Cara, her other plans include the removal of tattoos and freezing her eggs, as she has wanted to have a kid since she was 16 years old.

Minke is a popular singer and musician

Minke is slowly establishing herself in the music industry (Image via minke/Instagram)

Minke is a rising star in the music industry and was initially signed to a record label in Nashville as a blues artist. However, she could not adjust herself to the music style and had another project planned in her mind.

In an interview with The Lines of Best Fit in 2019, she said:

"I wanted to take those [blues] roots – because that's in my DNA – and be true to my experiences."

She came up with the name "Minke" soon after. Speaking about the same, she said:

"That's why [Minke] has got some blues guitar riffs in there, with modern production and pop stuff in between."

The singer has also been at the top spot on Spotify charts, and according to her bio, she "could be an eighties glam rock band, a nineties girl group, or a modern DJ duo." The bio continues:

"I'm as obsessed with Fleetwood Mac as I am with Spice Girls, so the name sumps up my admiration for a whole diverse melting point. I think it's interesting to hear different sides of an artist. I want to show as much of myself as I can."

Minke and Cara Delevingne first met during their childhood at boarding school. The duo then reconnected after 12 years when they met each other again at an Alanis Morissette concert.

Cara Delevingne's relationship history

Cara Delevingne was romantically linked to musician St. Vincent from 2015 to 2016. She then dated Ashley Benson in 2019, but the duo separated the following year.

She was rumored to be in a relationship with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's son Jaden when the two were spotted kissing in West Hollywood on Valentine's Day in 2021.

Cara Delevingne last appeared in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series Carnival Row as Vignette Stonemoss. Confirmed to be the final season, Carnival Row Season 2 premiered on February 17, 2023.

