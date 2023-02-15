Who is Daniel Durant? All about Britt Stewart's boyfriend as couple go Instagram official on Valentine's Day

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant have confirmed their relationship after a lot of speculation. Durant confirmed the news by sharing a picture of them together, where Stewart was holding onto him. The caption stated,

“My Valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

The comments section was flooded with best wishes from Dancing with the Stars contestants like Emma Slater, Pasha Pashkov, Witney Carson, Koko Iwasaki, Jenna Johnson, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach, and others.

Stewart later shared a video of herself dancing with Durant, with the single Fall in Love with You by Montell Fish playing in the background.

Daniel Durant starred in the Academy Award-winning film CODA

Daniel Durant is known as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars (Image via JOCE/Getty Images)

Daniel Durant is known for his work on stage, in films, and on television, and he has been praised for his performances by critics and audiences alike. He was raised in Duluth, Minnesota, and pursued his graduation from the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf.

He then joined the National Technical Institute for the Deaf and went to the Rochester Institute of Technology. He enrolled at Gallaudet University and started his career on stage with the play Cyrano de Bergerac in 2012.

Durant made his television debut with the ABC family teen drama series, Switched at Birth, where he played the role of Matthew for 17 episodes. The show aired for five seasons with 103 episodes from June 6, 2011, to April 11, 2017. The series received a positive response from the audience.

He appeared as James in an episode of the second season of the Netflix psychological thriller series, You. The show premiered on September 9, 2018, and continued for three seasons until 2021. The latest season of the series, with the first five episodes, was released on February 9, 2023, and the remaining five are scheduled to premiere on March 9, 2023.

Durant also participated in season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. He has also appeared in two films, Silent Notes and CODA, the latter of which won Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards.

The 33-year-old is famous for his performances in stage plays like Cyrano, Flowers for Algernon, Spring Awakening, and more.

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant’s relationship timeline

It remains unknown how Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant first met, but they have known each other since season 31 of Dancing with the Stars and were partners at the time.

In a recent interview with People, Durant stated that he was successful on the show because Stewart took training in sign language, which made communication easier between them. Durant described Stewart as a friendly individual and said that while he taught her sign language, she taught him how to dance.

In an interview with Newsweek in 2022, Durant said that he was anxious on the first day because he did not know anything about his partner. He added,

“As soon as the door opened, and I laid eyes on Britt and I could see her smiling and feel her warmth I knew that we would be a great team.”

Apart from being a participant in Dancing with the Stars, Britt Stewart is also known for being featured on other shows like Bunheads, Grey’s Anatomy, The Voice, Dancing Fools, and more.

