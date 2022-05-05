Did Ludacris graduate from college? Education explored as rapper receives honorary degree from Georgia State University

Fast & Furious star Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has received an honorary degree from Georgia State University at the Center Parc Stadium during their commencement ceremony on May 4, 2022.

Chris spoke to the master’s degree recipients on Wednesday while receiving his Bachelor of Science in Music Management and said:

“My time on campus sharpened my skills. It gave me confidence that my path was preordained. That I was exactly where I was supposed to be. Doing exactly what I was supposed to be doing.”

He continued with his speech and stated:

“Though I left school I was never gone because this institution had become a part of me. It was a part of my fabric and DNA. My heart never strayed far from its steps and my commitment to someday return, and finish, was ever present.”

Further details on Ludacris’ graduation

Ludacris graduated from Banneker High School in 1995 (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Ludacris was born in Champaign, Illinois, and shifted to Oak Park as a teenager. He then attended Oak Park River Forest High School in ninth grade and Centreville High School for a year after moving to Centreville, Virginia.

The 44-year-old later went to Georgia’s Banneker High School and graduated in 1995. Following this, he studied music management at Georgia State University from 1998 to 1999.

The rapper was also a part of the Georgia State Community. He joined the Creative Media Industries Institute as an artist-in-residence and shared his experiences and insights about the music and film industries with students.

He collaborated with the College of Law for a certificate program portraying his career, The Legal Life of Ludacris. While he received his honorary degree from Georgia State University on Wednesday, the following announcement was made:

“Today’s honoree began his college journey at Georgia State in the 1990s, before landing a record contract that catapulted him to international fame and stardom. Today, that dream of a college degree is finally being realized by a media mogul, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Chris came back to campus to reconnect with Georgia State students in 2019 and we are grateful that he has given his time and opened his heart to our students.”

The Georgia State University Commencement Ceremony was held to recognize around 5,300 new associates, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctor’s degree recipients. The prestigious event will continue until Thursday.

