Internet reacts as Boosie Badazz calls for boycott of Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show

Rapper Boosie Badazz has requested that the Black community boycott Netflix's new series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Speaking about the increasing fanbase of the show on September 29, Boosie took to Twitter to speak about his thoughts. Stating what the serial killer Dahmer did to the black kids was sick, he asked Netflix to take the series down from the platform.

Rapper Boosie Badazz called to boycott the Jeffrey Dahmer series on Netflix (Image via @BOOSIEOFFICIAL/Twitter)

The rapper also uploaded a video where he spoke about how most of Damer's victims were young, gay, black men. The serial killer would often invite these men to his residence where he would kill them and keep some of their bodies as trophies and sometimes, he also cannibalized his victims.

Several people agreed with what Boosie Badazz was saying and noted that they would potentially be boycotting the series as well.

Twitter users react to Boosie Badazz's comments

As soon as he called for the boycott of the show, Boosie Badazz began trending on Twitter, with some users agreeing with him. While some drew parallels to other shows and movies that were boycotted, others said they wouldn't watch it as the series "exploited the pain of the victims" and their families.

Najee 🇺🇸 @New_Jersey78 I seen boycott The Women King, but we’re not boycotting Jeffrey Dahmer? A serial killer who hunted black males is being immortalized on Netflix. I seen boycott The Women King, but we’re not boycotting Jeffrey Dahmer? A serial killer who hunted black males is being immortalized on Netflix.

covingtoncat73 @covingtoncat73 @Phil_Lewis_ @ImALittleBitShi And I will definitely NOT be watching the show. @Phil_Lewis_ @ImALittleBitShi And I will definitely NOT be watching the show.

Your Child’s Favorite Teacher @Naturally_Chic1 @Phil_Lewis_ Exactly why I refuse to watch that money grab of a series that’s doing nothing but exploiting pain of the victims without any consideration for their feelings @Phil_Lewis_ Exactly why I refuse to watch that money grab of a series that’s doing nothing but exploiting pain of the victims without any consideration for their feelings

gminx @xgeminico @Phil_Lewis_ It’s great to make a show about the life and mental state of these murders, but it is horrible to know that Netflix not just only didn’t care to notify the families and use their image but also exposing it in the way they are doing it… @Phil_Lewis_ It’s great to make a show about the life and mental state of these murders, but it is horrible to know that Netflix not just only didn’t care to notify the families and use their image but also exposing it in the way they are doing it…

However, in response to Boosie's comments, retired FBI agent Dan Craft said that the rapper's claims of racial disparity are completely wrong. He said that Dahmer didn't just pick black victims but picked victims based on their body type. The serial killer allegedly liked the "Chippendale's dancer type or a male gymnast" body type and chose his victims based on that.

Craft added:

"The black victims he chose had the right body style. They fit the Chippendales and gymnast fantasy."

Before Boosie Badazz, Rita Isbell and her family also criticized the platform for recreating Dahmer's killing spree just to earn some money. Isbell's brother, Errol Lindsey, was one of Dahmer's victims.

After the show's premiere, Isbell's cousin Eric posted a tweet saying that he isn't asking anyone to watch it as he knows that the true crime media is huge. However, he added that his family is furious about the show as it is "retraumatizing over and over again."

He said that his cousins wake up every few months with calls and messages stating that there is another show based on Dahmer. The Insider recently published an essay based on a conversation with Rita where she spoke about how the recreated scene of her statement after Dahmer's sentencing in 1992 bothered her.

Rita also said that she felt like she was reliving everything and it brought back the emotions she was feeling at the time. She continued that if there was compensation for the victim's children, the show would have received a better responses

About Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the biographical crime drama limited series features Evan Peters, Niecy Nash, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned, and Richard Jenkins in the lead roles.

The show explores the rampage caused by Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutally killed 17 boys and men in Milwaukee between late 1970s and early 1990s. It tries to get an understanding of what was happening in the mind of the serial killer.

The show premiered on September 21, 2022, on Netflix and although it received mixed reactions, Evan Peters' performance was praised by everyone.

