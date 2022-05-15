Who is Lisa Kudrow's cousin Thea Mann? Celebrity IOU Monday episode is about condo renovation

Grab your tissues because this week's episode of Celebrity IOU is going to be a tearjerker. Fans will see Lisa Kudrow, the famous Friends star, surprise her best friend and cousin Thea Mann by renovating her condo.

Thea Mann is an animal rescuer who has been facing tough times for the past few years as she recently lost her parents. The Property Brothers will be helping Lisa Kudrow transform her condo into a pet-friendly stylish home.

Celebrity IOU duo Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott help celebrities surprise their personal mentors and friends with a makeover of their house. The cost of the same is covered by the Scott brothers.

Who is Thea Mann?

Thea Mann is Lisa Kudrow's cousin and best friend. She also appeared on an episode of Friends with her, The one with all the wedding dresses. She has also appeared on Celebrity Name Game and Bounce. She also has experience in musical theater and used to work at Stephanie's Restaurant in NYC. Thea is very close to her nephew and niece. She is also close to Courteney Cox, another Friends actress.

Currently, she rescues old dogs and cats and sometimes fosters them. She also saves abused animals and often shares posts on her Instagram page asking her followers to save the poor dogs and cats. She is a dog and cat mom of several animals: one pittie named Sadie and four cats named OG, Millie, Mimi and Izzy. The last two cats were supposed to be fostered but Thea adopted them too.

She enjoys painting and solving puzzles. Lisa Kudrow revealed that Thea has lost her parents in recent years but is still bent on her mission to save animals. She said in a press release,

"Thea is my cousin but feels like my soul sister. She doesn't really ask for help ever and I know she needs a pet-friendly place, so this is just the best thing ever, because Thea means a lot to me."

She also said,

"Being able to do this for Thea means everything and it will be perfect for her and her fur family."

What to expect from Celebrity IOU Season 4 Episode 11?

Celebrity IOU Season 4 Episode 11, titled Lisa Kudrow's Stunning Condo Surprise, will air on HGTV on May 16 at 09:00PM ET. The show will surprise its fans with a special version of Smelly Cat sung by Drew Scott and Lisa Kudrow.

In a sneek peek of the episode of Celebrity IOU, Drew starts playing guitar and Lisa quickly catches onto it. She says,

"Oh, you are playing Smelly Cat!"

The two start singing but not in harmony, Lisa complains to him,

"You just threw me so off!"

Jonathan revealed that his brother practices everything in front of the mirror. In another promo, Lisa is seen getting hesitant to use the saw. She does eventually help in the demolition and putting tiles.

While Thea is out of town, the Property Brothers and Lisa will add vinyl flooring, fabric furniture and an outdoor dog run on Celebrity IOU.

The synopsis of the episode reads,

"Lisa Kudrow's cousin and best friend has been through a rough few years, but she's continued to open her heart and home to rescued pets. Lisa brings in Jonathan and Drew to update her cousin's condo into a stylish, functional and animal-friendly home."

Tune into HGTV at 9:00 PM ET/PT every Monday to see more emotional friendships and renovations by the Scott Brothers on Celebrity IOU.

