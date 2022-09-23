5 lesser-known facts about Jeffrey Dahmer actor Evan Peters

Netflix has released a limited series biographical crime drama, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters. With Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan as showrunners, the series tells the story of the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. It features Evan Peters in the lead role of Dahmer, alongside Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned, and Niecy Nash in supporting roles.

The series premiered on Netflix on September 21, 2022, to critical acclaim. Evans has portrayed Dahmer brilliantly and has brought out the sheer brutality of the case. The series has already become a talking point and shows promise in its coming days.

With that, we intend to explore some of the lesser-known facts about the actor portraying the character of Jeffrey Dahmer, Evan Peters.

Early career, a broken engagement, and more - 5 things you may not have known about actor Evan Peters

1) The beginning of his acting career

Evan Peters in Clipping Adam (Image via Flying Time Productions)

Evan Peters has proved to be a successful actor, with roles in the MCU and other major films and popular television titles. With no significant connections in the industry, Peters climbed the ranks based on his acting prowess and talent alone.

After taking acting classes in his early years, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the entertainment industry at 15. Like many aspiring actors, he started his career with television commercials for brands like Kellogs, Papa John's Pizza, Sony Playstation, Sour Patch Kids, Moviefone, and others.

His first significant role came in 2004 as the lead in Michael Picchiottino's Clipping Adam, which got him the Best Breakthrough Performance award at the Phoenix Film Festival. Subsequently, he also bagged a role in Disney's Phil of the Future.

2) Peters had the biggest crush on the Olsen twins while growing up

The Olsen Twins (Image via Getty)

Although the crush of countless fans right now, it is pretty interesting to know that Peters got into acting because of his infatuation. He confessed that from a very early age, he had a big crush on the Olsen twins and desperately wanted to meet them.

He decided that choosing acting as a career would be the most plausible way to make his dream come true. With a dream of meeting the Olsen twins, he started his journey and became hugely successful. Peters fulfilled his wish when he later met one of the Olsen twins in LA.

3) Evan Peters was engaged to Emma Roberts

Evan Peters with Emma Roberts (Image via Getty)

Evan Peters has an extensive dating portfolio. He has dated the likes of Alexandra Breckenridge, Pixie Geldof, and Alexia Quinn. One of his most prominent partners has been Emma Roberts.

The two first met on the sets of Adult World in 2012. While they did not interact much during filming, the two were seen getting close to each other soon after. Soon after, in 2013, they hit a rough patch, and Roberts was arrested on suspicions of domestic charges. She was released after a few hours, and the couple, shortly after, declared their engagement in December 2013.

Peters with Halsey (Image via Backgrid)

They broke off their engagement in June 2015. They got together before calling it quits again in 2019. Peters later dated the singer Halsey.

4) One of the few actors with a regular role in American Horror Story

Peters as Tate Langdon in American Horror Story (Image via FX)

Evan Peter's most notable role has been his appearances in the horror anthology series American Horror Story. The show releases each season as a separate story, with a new cast. Peters has appeared in nine out of ten seasons till date.

Peters candidly opened up on how the events in the eighth season took a toll on his mental health. He skipped the ninth season but again appeared in the tenth season in 2021. When asked about his favorite season, he said that playing Tate Langdon in the first season was an experience he cherished.

5) Some of his hobbies over the years

Evan Peters (Image via Getty)

Evan Peters has a hobby similar to other stars like Ryan Gosling and Julia Roberts. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, he confessed to being into knitting at one time. Interestingly, he is also trying his hand at playing classical pieces of Mozart and on the piano in his free time. He had taken lessons when he was young.

Jason Colavito @JasonColavito The Telegraph on Ryan Murphy's Jeffrey Dahmer series: "It’s an unflinching chronicle of unspeakable evil and appears to have set itself the challenge of being entirely unwatchable." telegraph.co.uk/tv/0/dahmer-mo… The Telegraph on Ryan Murphy's Jeffrey Dahmer series: "It’s an unflinching chronicle of unspeakable evil and appears to have set itself the challenge of being entirely unwatchable." telegraph.co.uk/tv/0/dahmer-mo…

Don't miss out on the newly released 10-episode limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story streaming on Netflix.

