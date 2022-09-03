"The nicest joke I ever told": Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle addresses Will Smith Oscars slap on comedy tour

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock’s latest performance included a reference to the Oscars 2022 incident, where Will Smith slapped Rock on stage.

While performing on the opening night of their UK tour in Liverpool, England along with Rock, Chapelle spoke about the Bad Boys star’s behavior during the prestigious event. He praised Rock for being real all these years, adding that Smith maintained an "impression of a perfect man for 30 years."

Chappelle said that Smith took off his mask, showcasing his ugly side and that he expects the actor may not wear that mask again. He said:

“A lot of people forget who Will Smith is. Then 10 minutes before he was about to get the biggest award… he acted like he was back in Philadelphia.”

Speaking about the moment, Rock asked the audience if it hurt and that Smith slapped him for a joke which was the nicest joke he ever told. He added that although the video of the incident went viral online, he continued working the next day and did not want to call himself the victim.

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock in July this year by posting a video where he said that he is there whenever Rock is ready to talk. He stated that he has reached out to Chris, who replied that he is not ready to speak just yet. Smith continued:

“So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

When asked why he didn’t apologize to Chris Rock at the event, Smith said that he was fogged out by then. The Aladdin star added that he wanted to apologize to Rock’s mother after he saw one of her interviews and said:

“So I want to apologize to Chris’s mother; I want to apologize to Chris’s family, specifically Tony Rock [Chris’s younger brother]. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was a man. This is probably irreplaceable.”

Smith said that he spent the last three months reworking everything that he did wrong. He concluded that he won’t be able to correct everything at once, but he assured viewers that he was aware that the way he behaved was not right.

