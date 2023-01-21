Where is Hilaria Baldwin from? Ethnic background and nationality explored amid fake accent interview claim

Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin’s alleged fake Spanish accent grabbed the attention of the internet when she requested the media to give her family some space.

After Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter following a shooting incident on the Rust set in 2021, Hilaria spoke with reporters in front of her home in Greenwich Village, New York City. While speaking to a few reporters, she said:

“I want you guys to realize that we have seven kids, and you being here to escort them to school and to be there when they come home is not good. So on a human level, you guys know I’m not going to say anything to you – you know that.”

Her children frequently inquire about the reporters that follow her family, so she urged them to leave her family alone. Alec reportedly rushed inside the van while his wife tried to shift the attention of the reporters toward her. Hilaria was spotted wearing a green hoodie sweatshirt with the word "Empathy" inscribed on top of it as she spoke with reporters.

Netizens react to Hilaria Baldwin’s accent

Hilaria Baldwin is going through a tough phase after her husband was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. However, her alleged fake Spanish accent was something that the public found hard to accept as they reacted to the same on Twitter:

Amy J W Mitchell @wytcheewomyn Hilaria Baldwin is out there still speaking in a fake Spanish accent in 2023. Jfc Hilaria Baldwin is out there still speaking in a fake Spanish accent in 2023. Jfc

lorraine @lowayne Hilaria Baldwin’s fake spanish accent is absolutely unhinged. I’m very sorry for what is happening to your husband but girl that is not your voice you are from Boston Hilaria Baldwin’s fake spanish accent is absolutely unhinged. I’m very sorry for what is happening to your husband but girl that is not your voice you are from Boston

the first one @JennyKamprath Hilarious hearing Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec using her fake Hispanic accent with reporters this morning Hilarious hearing Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec using her fake Hispanic accent with reporters this morning

👑Queen RKS👑 @Serend1p1ty9 Why does Hilaria Baldwin still have her fake Spanish accent? Hasn’t it been proven that she was born and raised here and never had an accent by her parents? She’s really committed to the bit. Why does Hilaria Baldwin still have her fake Spanish accent? Hasn’t it been proven that she was born and raised here and never had an accent by her parents? She’s really committed to the bit.

Spartacus @Afro_Mammi Hilaría Baldwin is from Boston, what is this fresh off the boat “English is my second language” accent Hilaría Baldwin is from Boston, what is this fresh off the boat “English is my second language” accent 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Hilaria Baldwin’s ethnic background and nationality

Hilaria Baldwin was born in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., to Kathryn Hayward and David Thomas Jr. She is of English, French-Canadian, German, Irish, and Slovak descent.

Kathryn and David shifted to Mallorca in 2011, and before that, the former was an intern at Massachusetts General Hospital, and the latter was a businessman and lawyer. While IMDb mentioned that Hilaria was born in Mallorca, Spain, and Hilaria addressed the same in an Instagram video and said:

“I’m born in Boston … I spent some of my childhood in Boston, some of my childhood in Spain, my family, my brother, my parents, my nephew, everybody is over there in Spain now, I’m here.”

Hilaria Baldwin was born in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. (Image via Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

She mentioned that if she speaks Spanish, she additionally uses English. Her former classmates at the Cambridge School of Weston revealed that her name was initially Hillary and that she did not come to the United States when she was 19 years old. She said:

“Yes I am a white girl. Europe has a lot of white people in there. My family is white. Ethnically I am a mix of many, many things; culturally, I grew up with the two cultures. So it’s really as simple as that.”

Hilaria Baldwin responded to everyone who had criticized her for making up her Spanish background in 2021. In a social media post, she said that she spoke to her family about culture and how it is tough to be a member of a family where the members belong to different backgrounds.

She said that people must understand that everyone is unique and that culture, language, s**ual orientation, religion, and political belief must be allowed to be fluid.

