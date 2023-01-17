Lupillo Rivera kids: All about the singer's family amid mother-in-law and ex drama

Lupillo Rivera recently issued an apology to his kids and former partner Mayeli Alonso. He shared a statement on his social media accounts regarding the lawsuit between Alonso and his current wife Giselle Soto’s mother. The statement read as follows:

“I want to apologize to my children and to the mother of my children Since many times what is said or thought is out of context…. I admit that the comments of my partner’s mother were out of place.”

The statement continued by saying that he was not involved in anything and would like to apologize again because it affects his kids and their mother. Lupillo concluded by writing that he is committed only to his career. Rivera’s fans praised him for his words, but a few were also critical of him.

Alonso recently spoke about the reasons behind her separation from Rivera and during a live session, Soto’s mother joined in to insult her. However, the conversation took a turn for the worse when Rivera’s mother-in-law said that Alonso was jealous of her daughter.

The insults continued and Soto’s mother said that she is a nurse, adding that if Mayeli is admitted to the hospital, she would never help her. Mayeli Alonso was not affected by the insults from Lupillo Rivera’s mother-in-law but she replied in the same manner. Rivera later stated that he does not support his mother-in-law’s comments.

Lupillo Rivera is a father of six children

Lupillo Rivera is a father of six kids born from his previous relationships (Image via Carlos Tischler/Getty Images)

Lupillo Rivera has gained recognition over the years for his work in the music industry. He is also a father of six children, including four daughters who were born following his marriage to Maria Gorola.

He next tied the knot with Mayeli Alonso and the duo became the parents of another kid, Guadalupe Karizma Rivera, in August 2004. They welcomed another child, L’Rey Rivera, in August 2008.

Rivera was reportedly also said to be the father of another son named Jose. However, a DNA test proved that Rivera was not the biological father.

Lupillo Rivera’s relationship history

Rivera was first married to Maria Gorola but it remains unknown when they exchanged vows with each other. Lupillo then met Mayeli Alonso at a concert in 2003 and they got engaged in 2005.

Lupillo Rivera and Mayeli Alonso married in April 2006 and remained together for 12 years. Lupillo was later accused of having an extramarital affair with Belinda and although the rumors stated that they were in love with each other, it was confirmed to be a false claim.

Lupillo and Mayeli got divorced in 2019 and the former met Giselle Soto, who is an eyebrow expert and company founder. Rivera and Soto have been together since 2020.

Poll : 0 votes