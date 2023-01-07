What hospital is Jeremy Renner at? Actor provides recovery update as he shares photo with hospital staff

Jeremy Renner's accident increased a lot of concern among his fans. However, the Hawkeye star is hospitalized at a local hospital in Reno and recently gave an update on his recovery.

On the occasion of his 52nd birthday on January 7, he shared a picture on his Instagram Story featuring the hospital staff alongside him. He wrote:

"Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey."

Jeremy Renner gave an update from the hospital (Image via jeremyrenner/Instagram)

Three days ago, he gave another update on his condition from the hospital, where he shared a picture featuring the injuries on his face. The caption stated:

"Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Jeremy Renner was hospitalized on January 1, 2023

Jeremy Renner met with a snow-plowing accident on January 1, following which he had to be admitted to the hospital and undergo surgery.

Jeremy Renner was taken to a local hospital following the accident (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office in Reno, Nevada received a call from Renner's residence and with help from Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health, he was transported to the hospital. He was the only person injured and an investigation was launched to find out the situation leading to the accident.

Renner's representative gave an update on his condition, saying he is critical but recovering. He also mentioned that Renner's family members are with him and that he is getting the best care.

His representative said he was removing snow from his driveway and also helping to clean the snow off his neighbor's house as there was a 24-hour power cut and a lot of snowfall.

Following the incident, his co-stars sent their best wishes for his quick recovery on social media. His family members issued a statement through his representative, saying they would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses who cared for him. They added that they are overwhelmed and appreciative of the love and support they have received from his fans.

Jeremy Renner is well-known for his appearances in the MCU franchise

Jeremy Renner started his career in the film industry with the 1995 comedy film, National Lampoon's Senior Trip and the UPN science fiction series, Deadly Games.

He appeared in several films and TV shows until he gained recognition following his debut as Hawkeye/Clint Barton in The Avengers, released in 2012. He reprised his role in four more projects of the MCU with the latest being the Disney+ series, Hawkeye.

He will next appear as Mike McLusky in the second season of the Paramount+ crime thriller series, Mayor of Kingstown. The series' first season premiered on November 14, 2021.

