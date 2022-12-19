What happened to Sharon Osbourne? TV star rushed to hospital for medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne was reportedly admitted to Santa Paula Hospital due to some health issues.

According to Fox News, she was busy with her new show at California's Glen Tavern Inn on Friday, December 16, 2022, when she felt unwell. Following this, EMS received a call for a medical emergency from the hotel at 6.30 pm local time.

Her representatives did not disclose anything about her current health condition that she might have been suffering from for some time. Additionally, the manager of Glen Tavern stated that the hospitalization was due to an emergency and refused to reveal any other details.

In the latest update, her son Jack disclosed on social media on December 17 that his mother has returned home after being cleared by the medical team. He also wrote that Sharon will share the details of what happened to her at the right time whenever she feels comfortable.

Sharon established the Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Program

Sharon Osbourne reportedly contracted Covid-19 seven months ago. She announced the news in a social media post featuring a picture from her home where she was in bed with her pet beside her. However, this has nothing to do with her recent hospitalization.

In 2002, Sharon Osbourne revealed that she was diagnosed with colon cancer and had to undergo surgery. She managed to fight the illness, which was later featured on The Osbournes. Her husband, Ozzy, also disclosed that his wife's surgery severely impacted him and his son.

Following her recovery, Sharon established the Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Program. In addition, she underwent a double mastectomy 10 years ago to steer clear of breast cancer.

Sharon Osbourne is taking care of her husband following a surgery

Sharon Osbourne is taking care of Ozzy Osbourne following his surgery a few months ago (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sharon's husband, Ozzy Osbourne, had to undergo surgery back in June 2022 for the removal and realigning of the pins in his neck and back resulting from a fall three years ago.

His family members revealed at the time that his recovery would take some time. Sharon also revealed on a talk show that the operation will decide how he will have to live in the future and that she was present when the operation happened.

Speaking about the incident, Ozzy stated that he was hit in the face after tripping in the bathroom at midnight. It took two months for him to recover fully, and he had to postpone his upcoming shows. Following nerve damage, he decided to undergo surgery and physical therapy as he was having trouble walking.

Sharon later gave an update on her husband's recovery and stated on an Instagram Story that Ozzy's family was happy with the support they received from his fans.

Sharon has been a part of different TV shows, including The X Factor, America's Got Talent, The Osbournes, The Celebrity Apprentice, and The Talk, among others. She has also gained recognition as the wife of Ozzy Osbourne, a popular musician who has appeared in films such as Trick or Treat, South Park, Moulin Rouge!, Gnomeo & Juliet, and more.

