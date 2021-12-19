Who are Kangol Kid's wife and kids? Family life explored as hip-hop legend dies of cancer at 55

On Saturday, December 18, rapper and hip hop producer Shaun Shiller Fequiere, professionally known as Kangol Kid, passed away at the age of 55. The New York native was suffering from colon cancer which was diagnosed in February this year.

Kangol Kid was also a breakdancer and a member of the Brooklyn-based hip hop group, UnTouchable Force Organization (UTFO), which was very influential in the growth of hip hop in New York.

Around November, Kangol Kid was hospitalized for complications with his colon cancer that had reached Stage IV. On Saturday, his son T.Shaun Fequiere announced Kangol's demise on Instagram:

What is known about Kangol Kid's children?

While not much is known about Kangol Kid's personal life, he is reported to have four children from two marriages. His sons from his first marriage to Christine include T.Shaun, Andre, and Giovanni. Meanwhile, Kangol Kid and his second wife, Tajiri Swindell, had the rapper's daughter Amancia. As per an Instagram post, Amancia was born in 2015, making her the youngest of Kangol's children.

The late rapper's son, T.Shaun Fequiere, is a self-proclaimed writer, music producer and DJ. He is also the owner of a venture called TLevision. Along with his brothers, T.Shaun is presumably one of the partners of an entertainment venture called We Know 570. The company reportedly manages events, music production and also owns a nightclub.

Andre is a self-proclaimed singer-songwriter, and the CEO of We Know 570. He is also the executive producer of the On The Dot Live podcast that all three Fequiere brothers are a part of.

Although not much is known about T.Shaun and Andre's brother, Giovanni, the brothers have a musical group called T.A.G. United. Giovanni is also expected to be a part of We Know 570.

