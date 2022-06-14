What surgery is Ozzy Osbourne having? Rockstar set to undergo major operation that could determine 'rest of his life'

In a recent appearance on her UK-based talk show Talk TV, Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon spoke about the 73-year-old rockstar's upcoming surgery. As per the British television personality, Osbourne was supposed to undergo the important surgery on Monday, June 13.

On the show, Sharon Osbourne said:

"He (Ozzy) has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there. It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

The 69-year-old Brixton, London native, further revealed that the medical procedure would be taking place in Los Angeles. Sharon later told that the former Black Sabbath singer will await the arrival of his son Jack's baby daughter, who is expected in "three weeks."

Ozzy Osbourne's surgery (Details explored)

In May, Ozzy Osbourne told Classic Rock magazine that he was set to have surgery on his neck. The rockstar told the magazine:

"I'm just waiting on some more surgery on my neck. I can't walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."

PageSix later reported that Osbourne's surgery was to remove and realign the pins in his back and neck. The 73-year-old Aston, Birmingham native sustained a severe injury to his neck in a 2003 accident at his Buckinghamshire home, which involved a quad-bike. At the time, Osbourne reportedly broke his vertebrae in the collarbone region along with six ribs. Following his accident, he was also reported to have pulmonary bleeding. He was treated at the Wexham Park hospital in Berkshire, England.

Later in 2019, the singer postponed his tour after suffering a severe fall in his bathroom. This injury worsened his neck condition and required 15 pins to be inserted into his spine. Ozzy Osbourne recalled his injury to Daily Mail months later and said:

"I knew it was bad. I thought I was paralyzed, so very calmly I said, 'Sharon, I can't move. I think I've done my neck. Phone an ambulance.'"

He further added:

"The first six months, I was in agony. I'd say, 'Sharon – you're not telling me the truth. I'm dying, aren't I?'"

The utilization of pins in neck surgeries like that of Osbourne's is often done to fuse the spine following injury. The procedure is also standard for other forms of unstable fractures. According to Globus Medical,

"Screws or hooks and rods are used to hold the spinal column in place while fusion occurs or to provide stability. The screws are inserted into the left and right sides of the vertebrae to be fused. A rod connects the screws to stabilize the spine on each side. Caps secure each screw to the rod."

In Ozzy Osbourne's case, the pins had to be realigned after his fall in 2019, which dislodged them in his spine. Meanwhile, PageSix further reported that their insider source revealed that Osbourne would require more time in recovery following the surgery. As per the publication, he would also have nursing care at his residence in the USA. In addition to his orthopedic problems, the singer also has Parkinson's disease, as revealed by his 2020 diagnosis.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far