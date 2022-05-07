Black Sabbath x Puck Hcky collab: Where to buy, price, and more details about the hockey-themed collection

Iconic heavy metal and rock band Black Sabbath has collaborated with Detroit-based hockey sportswear brand, Puck Hcky, to manufacture a range of Black Sabbath-themed apparel collections, including jerseys, tees, baseball caps, hockey pucks, flannels, hockey raglans, hoodies, pants, joggers, and shorts.

The collection was dropped online on the official e-commerce site of Puck Hcky on April 28, 2022. The collection is based on three themes, Children Of The Rink, Scoreblind, and Iron Man, which are a play on the famous Black Sabbath songs.

More about the newly released Black Sabbath x Puck Hcky hockey-themed collection

newly released Black Sabbath hockey-themed collection ( Image via Puck Hcky)

The new gear from the Black Sabbath x Puck Hacky collab includes 27-piece apparel and accessories line. The apparel line includes jerseys, raglans, flannel shirts, t-shirts, zip-up hoodies, pullover hoodies, long-sleeved t-shirts, shorts, leggings, joggers, and pants.

Meanwhile, the accessories line includes limited-edition hockey puck, hockey caps, and snapback hats. CEO of Puck Hcky, Matt Marini, commented on the collaboration with Black Sabbath in a press release,

"WOW! We here at Puck Hcky cannot be more proud, honored and excited to release this collaboration with the legendary Black Sabbath."

He further talked about what a collaboration with Black Sabbath meant,

"The impact Black Sabbath has had (and continues to have!) on the music world cannot be understated, and all of us at Puck Hcky fully realize just how special it is to be able to drop this collection! We hope that the legions of Black Sabbath fans around the world find this collection truly special and enjoy wearing it as much as we do! Again...all we can say is WOW!"

The full list of the collection includes

Children Of The Rink Hockey Jersey comes in black, white, and grey colorway in sizes S to 3XL for $124.99, meanwhile, the goalie cut in 4XL size can be availed for $134.99.

Iron Man Deluxe Hockey Jersey can be availed in red and black colorway in sizes S TO 3XL for $139.99, while the 4XL size can be availed for $149.99.

Scoreblind Hockey Jersey can be availed for $139.99 in sizes S to 3XL and $149.99 in sizes 4XL in purple color.

Scoreblind Limited-edition Hockey Puck can be availed for $19.99.

The t-shirt for both men and women in Scoreblind, Iron Man, and Children of the Rink themes can be availed for $32.99 in sizes S to 2XL, while the 3XL and 4XL sizes can be purchased for $34.99.

The Chidren of the Rink raglan sleeved tee in black heather/black color can be purchased for $34.99 in sizes S to XL, and $36.99 in sizes 2XL and 3XL.

Children of the Rink and Iron Man Hockey Flannel can be purchased in black color for $69.99 in size ranging from S to 4XL.

Children of the Rink and Iron Man Zip Hockey Hoodie can be purchased for $69.99 in women's sizes from S to 2xl.

Children of the Rink and Iron Man Pullover Hoodie can be purchased for $64.99 in sizes S to XL, $66.99 in sizes 2XL and 3XL, and $67.99 in sizes 4XL and 5XL.

Iron Man Long Sleeve Hockey T-shirt can be availed for $34.99 in sizes S to XL and $36.99 in sizes 2XL and 3XL.

Iron Man men's zip hockey hoodie can be purchased for $64.99 in mid-weight in sizes S to 3XL and for $69.99 in heavy weight sizes S to 3XL. The heavy-weight large sizes ranging from 4xl to 6xl can be purchased for $74.99.

The collection also includes snapbacks and stretch fit hockey caps in Iron Man, Scoreblind, and the Children of the Rink themes. These caps can be purchased for $29.99. The entire collection is available on the official webstore at www.puckhcky.com.

