What did Calum Von Moger say about his injury? Mr. Universe-winner opens up about window incident

Former Mr. Universe, Calum von Moger, recently revealed his injuries from a mysterious window fall. After the mysterious near-fatal fall at his Melbourne home last month, the 31-year-old was in an induced coma for a complex surgery.

He posted on Instagram for the first time in five weeks on Sunday.

“It’s nice to be alive.”

Von Moger also sent a 30-second video to his 3.3 million Instagram followers from his hospital bed, displaying dozens of stitches on his arms, hands, and face.

He also shared photos of further injuries to his legs and feet on his Instagram stories.

Before falling from the window, the bodybuilder posted an impassioned letter to his fans on Instagram, admitting he:

"messed up bad many times."

Calum Von Moger's recovery after the window incident resulting in his hospitalization

Moger, who is best known for his role as Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2018 film Bigger, suffered a significant spine injury in an accident on May 6 and had to undergo major surgery.

Calum Von Moger allegedly leaped from a second-story window while under the influence of methamphetamine on May 6. He suffered numerous injuries, including glass lacerations and spine injuries from the fall. He was admitted to the hospital, had spinal surgery, and spent many days in a coma.

After suffering a meth addiction, fellow bodybuilder and YouTuber Nick Trigilli claimed the three-time Mr. Universe winner was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

He was on bail and living with his brother while awaiting a court date on May 26 after being charged with criminal affray and narcotics possession.

With his arm in a sling, he appeared in court via video link and pled guilty to carrying testosterone and Viagra. According to the court, after the window fell, the three-time Mr. Universe winner spent 11 days in the hospital.

Bernard Campigli, Von Moger's lawyer, told the court that his client was depressed.

Von Moger would participate in a rehabilitation program, he said. Von Moger was sentenced to pay a $500 fine to the court.

Bodybuilder Calum Von Moger's Mental Health

Calum Von Moger is a bodybuilder who has become the epitome of a new era in the sport. His work ethic was highlighted by his golden-era physique and training routine. He was dubbed "Arnold 2.0" because of his classic figure, which mirrored Arnold Schwarzenegger's.

Von Moger rose to prominence in 2017 after starring in Generation Iron 2 alongside Kai Greene, Rich Piana, Big Ramy, Flex Wheeler, and Martyn Ford. Shortly after, Calum von Moger was cast as a young Arnold in the biopic film Bigger.

However, much has been said about the risks of social media and how it affects mental health in the larger mainstream debate beyond bodybuilding.

While it is clear that Calum Von Moger is dealing with various personal concerns that we can only speculate about, his struggles were also evident on social media.

The Recovery of Calum Von Moger

He appears to be on the mend towards a full recovery. We'd already learned that he'd awoken from his coma, and these posts seem to indicate that he's ready to rejoin the bodybuilding community online.

While the video is distressing, it also demonstrates that his wounds are mending. His spinal injury did not prevent him from walking indefinitely.

