Yuya Wakamatsu reveals the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie that makes him cry

Yuya Wakamatsu is slated to face Yong Hu this Friday, December 3, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While preparing for his upcoming battle, the lighter side of the ferocious MMA fighter revealed that he is a huge fan of actor and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger.

When asked about the film star in an interview with ONE Championship, the 26-year-old quickly named his favorite of the Austrian-American's movies.

"Terminator 2: Judgment Day is my favorite. It's the best. I've already seen it about 500 times. No matter how many times I watch it, I never get bored. I like Schwarzenegger."

As an avid follower of Schwarzenegger, Yuya Wakamatsu watches every one of his movies and there is one in particular that made him cry. The Japanese fighter also revealed that he will be watching the movie again soon since it is based on the holiday season.

"I'm going to watch Jingle All the Way again. I cried when I saw this movie last year. I'm a person who cry a lot when I watch movies."

Yuya Wakamatsu is not underestimating Yu Hong ahead of their upcoming clash

Yuya Wakamatsu is looking to end the year on a high note in his next outing in the Circle. He is also putting his No.3-ranked contender status on the line when he battles Yu Hong at ONE: Winter Warriors.

Matching up against an unranked fighter, Yuya Wakamatsu is very much aware that his pending title shot could vanish if Hong manages to pull off an upset victory. With that in mind, the 'Little Piranha' will tread carefully, even if he holds the advantage.

"He had seven bouts in ONE Championship. In terms of preparation, maybe I know how to do it but in the fight it’s all the same. We’re both in the same Circle and we will just put in our best, nothing very different."

The Japanese fighter will be entering this matchup with a 14-4 professional MMA record. He is 4-2 in ONE Championship and has the momentum of a four-fight winning streak on his side.

Meanwhile, Yu Hong has a 7-2 record and has been undefeated in all of his five bouts in ONE Championship thus far.

