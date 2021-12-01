What is the ONE Championship start time for ONE: Winter Warriors and how can you stream the event?

If you're looking for ONE Championship start time for its next event, you've come to the right place. Ushering in the yuletide season, ONE Championship brings forth ONE: Winter Warriors. Happening on December 3 at 8:30 PM SGT (Singapore Time), the explosive 6-fight card features fights in Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA. It's a dream card for all combat sports fans.

The event will feature a title fight between ONE Championship lightweight kickboxing king Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel and ONE newcomer Islam Murtazaev.

The co-main event will witness flamboyant kickboxing killer Stamp Fairtex take on wrestling prodigy Ritu 'The Indian Tigress' Phogat. The striker vs. grappler bout will conclude the roller-coaster tournament that was the ONE Championship atomweight Grand Prix.

ONE Championship start time and details for ONE: Winter Warriors

Globally

ONE: WINTER WARRIORS will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App with a ONE Championship start time of 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 3 December.

In addition to that, the first two bouts will be streamed on ONE’s Facebook page.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, India, Japan, New Zealand, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the event live on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel at the Championship start time of 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 3 December.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS, the event will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

You can also watch ONE: WINTER WARRIORS in Virtual Reality via Oculus Venues at 10 p.m. EST on Saturday, 4 December.

China

Watch the show live on Great Sports, iQiYi, Douyin, Huya, or Bilibili at the ONE Championship start time of 8:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 3 December.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS with a ONE Championship start time of 11 p.m. to 12 a.m CST on Wednesday, 8 December, Thursday, 9 December, and Friday, 10 December.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS at 10:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 18 December.

India

Watch the event live on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1 at the ONE Championship start time of 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 3 December.

Source: ONE Championships website

For more ONE Championship start times from different parts of the world, you can check ONE Championship's official page for the event here.

