What's the story: Regian Eersel vs. Islam Murtazaev at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors

ONE Championship lightweight kickboxing champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel is a man not to be trifled with. The Surinamese-Dutch kickboxer has been undefeated in his run at ONE Super Series, clinching the title in just his third outing. He broke into ONE championship with back-to-back dominant wins before dispatching Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky 'The Natural' Holzken to win gold.

'The Immortal' then beat Holzken again in a rematch followed by an absolute decimation of No. 2 ranked Mustapha 'Dynamite' Haida. Firmly sitting atop the 170-pound kickboxing throne, Eersel wants to prove that he is to be respected, if not feared. He is set to compete on December 3 at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors.

Eersel will look to defend his title against the relatively unknown Islam Murtazaev. Little is known about Murtazaev aside from the fact that he's an experienced Dagestani with a penchant for deadly spinning attacks. Teammates with former ONE Championship bantamweight kickboxing champion Alaverdi 'Babyface Killer' Ramazanov, Murtazaev might exemplify a similar brawling style.

Judging from a clip found on his Instagram page, Murtazaev appears to pack a lot of power and uses it to overwhelm his opponents. He then finds the opportune time to catch them off guard with his sneaky spinning elbow:

It would be interesting to see how Eersel responds to this aggressive power striker as he himself loves to push forward. The difference between the two, however, is Eersel's devastating combinations, coupled with his underrated striking accuracy.

'The Immortal' rarely winds up his strikes as he throws everything from a tight shell. Combined with his suffocating and relentless output, the champion can break down any world-class competitor placed in front of him. Just watch how he methodically broke down Mustapha Haida:

ONE Championship lightweight kickboxing champion Regian Eersel looks to defend his throne against Islam Murtazaev.

On December 3, Regian Eersel vies to defend his belt for a third straight time to further cement his legacy as one of the greats. His task won't be an easy one as the ONE Championship newcomer Islam Murtazaev might be a tough puzzle to crack.

Fighting a relatively unknown fighter can be a risky endeavor as there's not much data to collect and prepare for. The champion better be on-point with his game or else it'll be a long night for 'The Immortal'.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In the co-main event, we'll see the conclusion of ONE Championship Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix. The ever charismatic and dangerous Stamp Fairtex will face the come-from-behind dark horse Ritu 'The Indian Tigress' Phogat. A classic striker vs. grappler affair, this interesting match-up will determine who's next in line to challenge ONE Championship queen Angela 'Unstoppable' Lee.

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by C. Naik