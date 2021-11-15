Eersel vs. Murtazaev, Stamp vs. Phogat set for ONE: Winter Warriors on December 3

ONE Championship will treat fans to another spectacular martial arts showcase when ONE: Winter Warriors broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, December 3.

The six-bout card was confirmed last week. It will see reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian ‘The Immortal’ Eersel defend his gold against promotional debutant Islam Murtazaev.

Eersel has been flawless throughout his time on the global stage, winning all six of his bouts under the ONE Super Series banner against world-class opponents such as Nieky ‘The Natural’ Holzken and Mustapha ‘Dynamite’ Haida. The Amsterdam resident will look to improve his 56-4 record and extend his reign as the division’s king.

His opponent is no pushover, though. The Russian star brings a 20-4 professional kickboxing record to the contest. Murtazaev believes he has all the necessary tools to hand his Dutch-Surinamese opponent his first defeat in almost six years.

The conclusion of an epic ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix

Before the two heavy hitters trade leather, two of the greatest atomweight superstars, Stamp Fairtex and Ritu ‘The Indian Tigress’ Phogat, will meet in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final.

Fans will finally get the chance to see who deserves the iconic silver strap. The next challenger to take on the division's queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee will also be decided.

Phogat has been waiting for this opportunity since she made her MMA debut in ONE Championship in November 2019. Now she’s just two wins away from becoming India’s first-ever female MMA world champion.

Stamp, on the other hand, has her own ambitions. The former two-sport queen is chasing a record-breaking third world title in as many martial arts disciplines. A win for Stamp would make her the first-ever Thai female MMA world champion.

Prior to that historic contest, Chinese standout ‘Intelligent Tank’ Qiu Jianliang will challenge No.3-ranked Hiroki Akimoto in a ONE bantamweight kickboxing encounter.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu great Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will also make his second appearance in ONE Championship. The Brazilian is set to face South Korean knockout artist ‘Mighty Warrior’ Kang Ji Won in a three-round heavyweight MMA battle.

The card will also feature a highly anticipated rematch between two ONE lightweight knockout specialists. No.3-ranked Saygid ‘Dagi’ Guseyn Arslanaliev will run it back with No.5-ranked Timofey Nastyukhin. Both have picked up two wins since they last met. Their rematch could end with another highlight-reel finish.

In the night’s first bout, No.3-ranked ONE flyweight contender Yuya ‘Little Piranha’ Wakamatsu will take on Chinese knockout artist ‘Wolf Warrior’ Hu Yong.

