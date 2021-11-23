Watch: ONE Championship kickboxing phenom Alaverdi Ramazanov's highlight reel

Don't be fooled by former ONE Championship bantamweight kickboxing champion Alaverdi 'Babyface Killer' Ramazanov's wild brawling style. The Dagestani slugger's striking is highly sophisticated. It may look like he's throwing strikes from the hip, but the former 3-time IFMA world champion's accuracy and pace is unmatched.

Alaverdi will be co-headlining ONE: NEXTGEN III alongside some of the best up-and-coming fighters in Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing. Across from him will be 2-time Lumpinee Stadium champion Pongsiri P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym. This bout, happening on November 26, will be sure to produce fireworks. Both sluggers are among the most aggressive and exciting in the ONE Championship Super Series.

Alaverdi's awkward, brawling style can often bewilder his opponents. In his ONE Championship debut, Alaverdi upset former Lumpinee champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy. He displayed unorthodox angles, frenetic pace and unbelievable heart to pull off the win despite getting a deep cut on the side of his head.

Alaverdi is a Muay Thai competitor who has a distinct stance, style, and rhythm that he matches with incredible power and aggression. His opponents are time and again left bemused by his striking.

Watch his career highlights in this YouTube video released by ONE Championship:

Alaveri Ramanazov will face Pongsiri in the co-main event of ONE Championship: NEXTGEN III

Alaverdi Ramazanov is set to fight at ONE: NEXTGEN III on November 26th. He will face another fan-favorite in former Lumpinee Muay Thai champion Pongsiri P.K Saenchaimuaythaigym. NEXTGEN III serves as the third installment of ONE Championship's NEXTGEN series. Showcasing rising stars across Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing, the 6-fight card is packed with barnburners from top to bottom.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The card's main event will feature a highly anticipated MMA fight between two rising ONE Championship strawweights. Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang plans to violently welcome former UFC and Bellator fighter Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks to ONE Circle.

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by C. Naik