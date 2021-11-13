ONE Championship Event: When is the next event after ONE: NEXTGEN II?

The next ONE Championship event is going to be a banger. After the successful ONE: NEXTGEN II, the Singapore-based promotion ends the month with ONE: NEXTGEN III.

Happening on November 26, the event will showcase up-and-coming fighters across MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. The main event will feature a much-anticipated strawweight scrap between Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang and debuting Jared 'The Monkey God' Brooks.

The American Brooks is looking to make a statement on his ONE Championship event debut, after bouncing around different promotions like Bellator and the UFC. The wrestling-based Brooks faces a Filipino buzzsaw in Adiwang, who fights out of the famed Team Lakay Wushu from the mountains of Benguet, Philippines.

The fight will be fast-paced and explosive, with the action potentially transitioning from striking to grappling in the blink of an eye.

Just look at Adiwang's highlight reel here and you'll see what's in store for you come November 26:

ONE Championship event ONE: NEXTGEN II delivered in violent fashion

The recently concluded ONE: NEXTGEN II was as action-packed as expected. With all but two bouts ending in a stoppage, the event featured knockdowns and violent scraps from start to finish.

One of the highlights of the ONE Championship event was the highlight reel KO by Chinese slugger Tang Kai.

Just look at Tang's management of distance as he landed that left hook flush on the jaw:

The highly-anticipated main event was not without heart-stopping action and drama. Saemapetch Fairtex, looking to score another win and a possible title shot, wanted to dispatch the debuting Rittewada early. He almost did so in the first round.

The tough-as-nails Rittewada, however, gained back his senses and went on a clinical attack in the second round. He ended the bout with a razor-sharp elbow that opened a cut on Saemapetch's eyebrow. The cut was so deep that the referee called the bout and handed Rittewada the TKO victory.

With the success of ONE: NEXTGEN II, fans can be sure that the next ONE Championship event will match if not surpass it. Tune in for more updates on the next card. To watch the full ONE: NEXTGEN II event, you can check ONE Championship's YouTube channel here.

