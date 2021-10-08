Jarred Brooks set to debut against Lito Adiwang in ONE: NextGen III after delay

ONE Championship just announced that newcomer Jarred Brooks will fight Lito Adiwang on ONE: NextGen III on November 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at ONE on TNT 2 in April. However, Adiwang had to pull out of the contest after testing positive for COVID-19.

Adiwang is fresh off his unanimous decision win against Getu Hexi this September during ONE Championship: Revolution. Prior to that, he took a second-round knockout victory over Namiki Kawahara in January.

The fighter from Team Lakay hopes to crack the top 5 rankings in the lightweight division by winning three in a row.

Jarred Brooks ready to fight the best in ONE

Nearly seven months after his debut fight was delayed, Jarred Brooks is about to set foot inside the ONE cage.

'The Monkey God' last fought professionally in December 2019 at Bellator 237. Brooks also took fights with Rixin FF and WXC after his UFC contract expired in 2018.

Prior to his match with Adiwang, Brooks had already taken shots at ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio, a stablemate of Adiwang.

“I’m there to rip him apart and show everybody around the world that I’m the best in the world. I love you, Josh, but I got to come in there and make my dues."

Joshua Pacio responds to Jarred Brooks' trash talk

It didn't take long for the 25-year-old champion to respond to Brooks. The American fighter is just one of many who would like to challenge Pacio. He still has to get in line behind Bokang Masunyane and Hirba Minowa.

Pacio sees Brooks as a great athlete and will keep an eye on him as he enters the ONE fighter roster. For now, though, the reigning champion is focused on the next contender in the strawweight rankings.

"I think Bokang Masunyane is a lot better than Jarred Brooks," Pacio said. I’m not at my peak yet, but I promise you when you get to face me in the future, I won’t be that easy.”

