Watch: ONE Championship Muay Thai brawl between Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Petchmorakot 

Alaverdi 'Babyface Killer' Ramazanov is a different kind of savage in ONE Championship. The Dagestani brawler will be co-headlining ONE: NEXTGEN III on November 26 alongside some of the best up-and-coming fighters in ONE Championship.

The former ONE Championship bantamweight kickboxing champion's awkward brawling style is a puzzle not easily solved by his often bewildered opponents. In his ONE Championship debut, the former 3-time IFMA world champion took the fight to former Lumpinee champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy.

The tall and lanky Ramazanov admits that his biggest weapon is his heart and it's on full display in the fight. From the opening bell, he threw everything with bad intentions and rarely took a step back.

He answered everything Petchmorakot threw at him with his unorthodox technique and aggression. In the second round, however, Petchmorakot landed his trademark slicing elbow and opened a nasty cut on the side of Ramazanov's head.

If you think that stopped the 'Babyface Killer' from brawling, you're horribly mistaken. If anything, the sight of his own blood pouring down the side of his head made Ramazanov even more wild and dangerous. In the end, the debuting Ramazanov pulled off the upset by winning the fight via unanimous decision.

Watch the full fight here:

ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai brawler Alaverdi Ramanazov faces Pongsiri at ONE: NEXTGEN III

On November 26, we'll get to see the exciting Alaverdi Ramazanov fight again at ONE: NEXTGEN III. He will face another exciting Lumpinee Muay Thai champion in Pongsiri P.K Saenchaimuaythaigym. The event will serve as the third installment of ONE Championship's NEXTGEN series. Showcasing rising stars across Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing, the 6-fight card is stacked with thrilling bouts.

This co-headlining bout will surely keep everyone on the edge of their seats as both former world champions never stop moving forward. This Muay Thai clash will be the perfect bout to precede the highly anticipated MMA main event featuring two high-level strawweights.

ONE rising star Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang will welcome former UFC and Bellator fighter Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks to the ONE Circle. Expect an explosive and exhilarating co-main and main event this November 26.

Edited by Jack Cunningham