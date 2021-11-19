Watch: ONE Championship opponents Lito Adiwang and Jarred Brooks get personal

The main event of ONE Championship: NEXTGEN III just got more interesting. ONE Championship recently released a video highlighting the unusual beef brewing between Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang and Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks. It had something to do with the Filipino fighter's hairdo.

What started out as a simple rivalry born out of competitiveness turned into something personal as Brooks took a jab at Adiwang's mullet. The Filipino's peculiar choice of hairstyle is a trademark of his MMA gym Team Lakay Wushu.

Brooks apparently commented on one of Adiwang's posts on social media and made a jab at the Filipino's haircut. The decorated American wrestler had this to say:

"I want the mullet off Lito... no disrespect just it's not the 80s anymore. I want to know thoough, can I cut it?"

The Wushu specialist Adiwang, in turn, warned Brooks that he has more important things to worry about. He had this to say:

“I saw his comments in my post before that he wants to cut my mullet after beating me. So yeah, let's go, let’s settle the score first, then maybe he can worry about that after because he’s got so much more problems other than my mullet.”

Brooks also made comments about ONE Championship strawweight champion Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio, a teammate of Adiwang. The brash American declared that he can beat Pacio as well. This bold claim further stirred the animosity between the two as Adiwang plans to humble the ONE Championship newcomer.

Watch the full video on their social media banter here:

Lito Adiwang and Jarred Brooks will finally settle the score at ONE Championship: NEXTGEN III

Jokes about hairstyles aside, this fight will be an exciting barnbuner for sure. On November 26th, Lito Adiwang and Jarred Brooks will face each other in the main event of ONE: NEXTGEN III. Serving as the third leg of ONE's 'NEXTGEN' series, the event will showcase rising stars across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

Look to see the American newcomer score a takedown early to control the dynamic Wushu specialist. Adiwang's major strengths are his explosiveness and high-octane pace. It would be a long night for Brooks if he allows the Filipino any chance to pull the trigger.

With the added fire caused by their social media beef, this classic striker versus grappler matchup will most likely produce fireworks.

