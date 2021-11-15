“He’s got so much more problems other than my mullet” - Lito Adiwang warns Jarred Brooks

Lito Adiwang is ready to silence brash American Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks at ONE: NextGen III. It is a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium which broadcasts via tape delay on Friday, November 26.

The ONE Championship star from the Philippines revealed that he was annoyed by Brooks’ recent remarks. He was especially irritated by a comment on his Instagram post saying he wants to chop Lito Adiwang's mullet off if he defeats the Team Lakay warrior.

In response to that, Lito Adiwang said that his American rival should instead focus on his skills and their upcoming fight rather than trash talking.

Lito Adiwang recently spoke to ONE Championship. Here’s what he had to say:

“I saw his comments in my post before that he wants to cut my mullet after beating me. So yeah, let's go, let’s settle the score first, then maybe he can worry about that after because he’s got so much more problems other than my mullet.”

It appears the normally reserved Lito Adiwang has had enough of the trash-talking Brooks. His only focus is to maintain his No. 5 ranking in the strawweight division. A resounding victory over ‘The Monkey God’ could even push him further up the charts.

Lito Adiwang wants to prove that ONE Championship athletes are the best in the world

Lito Adiwang has been in good form this year. First, he picked up a knockout win over Namiki Kawahara at ONE: Unbreakable in January. Then, he earned a decision victory over ‘Wolf of the Grasslands’ Hexigetu in September.

Lito Adiwang believes Brooks is unaware of the level of competition he will be up against in ONE Championship. ‘Thunder Kid’ added that the former UFC star will finally understand where the best athletes come from when they meet in the main event of ONE: NextGen III.

Lito Adiwang had this to say about ONE Championship athletes:

“I want to test my skills against the best and especially the guys coming from UFC. I want this fight to be an eye-opener for everyone. A lot of people think nowadays - maybe because of the marketing - that they're untouchable, that they are the best in the world. So in this fight, I'm very, very excited to prove that ONE Championship athletes are also the best in the world.”

Both Lito Adiwang and Brooks were originally scheduled to compete in April. However, Lito Adiwang was forced onto the sidelines after contracting COVID-19. Now that the date is confirmed, Lito Adiwang admits he is excited to see how his skills fare against the ONE debutant:

“I'm just excited. And I hope he’s excited as well because I’ve been preparing for him. I don’t think he has excuses anymore because the postponement gave us both time to prepare longer. I don’t want to say anything anymore. I’m just excited. Let’s go. Let’s get this done.”

This strawweight matchup will have major implications on the rankings. A victory for Brooks could see his entry into the top five, while a win for Lito Adiwang opens up a rematch he’s long sought with Hiroba Minowa.

