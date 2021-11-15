ONE: Winter Warriors II packs up fight card with four Team Lakay fighters

ONE Championship has come up with their most exciting fight card to end the year with ONE: Winter Warriors II on December 17. The event will feature four Team Lakay fighters headed by Kevin Belingon and Danny Kingad along with debuting fighters Stephen Loman and Jhanlo Sangiao.

Former bantamweight champion Belingon hopes to get back into his winning groove after losing three consecutive matches. His last fight was against John Lineker and he lost that match with a second-round knockout. 'The Silencer' hopes to end the slump in his upcoming fight against South Korea's Kwon Win II.

Danny Kingad is currently the second-ranked flyweight in ONE Championship and he hopes to get closer to a title shot by fighting Kairat Akhmetov. The last time 'The King' fought inside the cage was way back in January 2020 against Wei Xie. The bout ended with Kingad earning a unanimous decision victory.

The event will also put former Brave Combat Federation bantamweight champion Stephen Loman inside the cage for his ONE Championship debut against Yusup Saadulaev.

Jhanlo Sangiao, son of Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao, will also make his debut as he takes on Paul Lumihi of Indonesia.

Ending another year in ONE Championship with a bang

Team Lakay fighters have graced ONE Championship and have headlined numerous fights since their first card back in February 2012. This will be their biggest delegation yet on foreign soil:

“We are honored by the trust that ONE Championship has placed in Team Lakay. This is a huge opportunity for us to close the year on a positive note, and we are very proud to represent the Philippines on the biggest global stage of martial arts competition,” Sangiao said to ONE Championship.

It has been an up-and-down year for the Philippines-based stable, earning a handful of wins and victories. Their opponents in ONE: Winter Warriors II will definitely be a challenge but Team Lakay promises to put on a good show and hopefully earn the victory:

“Our warriors will be going up against a handful of very tough opponents, so it's not going to be easy," said Sangiao. "Rest assured that we are working double time in the gym to produce a favorable outcome. Through our hard work and dedication, we will triumph.”

